  Waited 13 yrs, but reaction was worth it — Kiran Rao speaks to Meenakshi Shedde on 'Laapataa Ladies'

Waited 13 yrs, but reaction was worth it — Kiran Rao speaks to Meenakshi Shedde on 'Laapataa Ladies'

After a long hiatus, Kiran Rao is back in the director's chair with comedic film 'Laapataa Ladies', a story about newlywed brides who get mixed up in a train. The film got a standing ovation at its Toronto International Film Festival premiere. On the sidelines, Rao speaks with film journalist and critic Meenakshi Shedde, about how she turned a powerful social commentary into a massy, entertaining, memorable film
Published: Sep 14, 2023

