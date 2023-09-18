We all need to be looked at with humanity: Deepa Mehta on 'I am Sirat'

Legendary director Deepa Mehta has returned to making documentaries after decades, and with 'I am Sirat', she is introducing Sirat, a trans woman from Delhi, to the world. Told entirely from Sirat's point of view and without any filters, the documentary sheds light on the plight of living a double life. In conversation with film journalist and critic Meenakshi Shedde, the documentary star Sirat Taneja and director Deepa Mehta share how creative control was surrendered during the making, protecting the subject, and more