30 Under 30 2020
  1. Home
  2. Lists
  3. 30 Under 30 2020

Saurabh Chaudhary: Gunning for gold

At just 17, Chaudhary has won two golds at the Asian Games, the Youth Olympics and the ISSF Junior World Cup (where he shot a world record score), and now has a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kathakali Chanda
By Kathakali Chanda, Forbes India Staff
Published: Feb 10, 2020 11:14:30 AM IST
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:07:13 PM IST
Full Bio

I've been a journalist for over a decade, working across newspapers and magazines. At Forbes India, I write and edit stories on varied themes. I am a sports buff — turning to the back pages of the newspaper first— and keenly follow current affairs, pop culture and new trends at the intersection of politics, business and culture. Being an inveterate foodie, I often end up writing about it.

saurabh chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary | 17
Shooter

Like any other shy adolescent of his age, Saurabh Chaudhary is a teen of few words. But with two world records to his name at 17, it’s only fair he lets his CV do all the talking.

Related stories

That he was a man among the boys was evident in 2018, when Chaudhary won gold medals at the Asian Games, the Youth Olympics and the ISSF junior World Cup, where he shot to a world record score. But what’s more telling is that last February, at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi, Chaudhary made his debut in a senior ISSF final and earned a world record in 10 m air pistol that not only fetched him a gold, but also a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. “It was one of my proudest moments,” says Chaudhary, a resident of Kalina village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. “It’s my first Olympics and I wish I can bring home the gold like Abhinav Bindra, my inspiration in shooting.”

Like his hero Sachin Tendulkar was introduced to cricket by his brother, so was Chaudhary to shooting by his sibling Nitin, when he took him to coach Amit Sheoran in 2014. He was always a fan of the toy gun, but at the range too, he impressed Sheoran with his focus and composure. “Initially, he stuck to what was told but, as time progressed, Saurabh always strived to do more,” says Sheoran. His quest for excellence was visible in 2019 when he followed up his world record feat with another gold in individual and four in mixed team events (with Manu Bhaker).

See the full Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for 2020 here

“Most athletes tend to go downhill after reaching a certain level. But Saurabh is disciplined. If he continues like this, he will have at least another 20 years ahead of him and will win many more medals,” says Sheoran.

sports

(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

rachel romer carlson s
Alexandra Wilson, Susan Adams
An Edtech startup that makes colleges pay
sm_the information editor 2
Maybe Information Actually Doesn't Want to Be Free
satiation s
Darden School of Business
Too much of a good thing? Satiation and satisfaction
palak shah s
Benu Joshi Routh
Palak Shah: Weaving heritage
dr. vg nadagouda - 800x600
Brand Connect
Want a healthy blood pressure? Reduce cholesterol intake and practice yoga
saurabh chaudhary s
Kathakali Chanda
Saurabh Chaudhary: Gunning for gold
sai pallavi s
Divya J Shekhar
Sai Pallavi: Girl next door
akanksha deo sharma s
Benu Joshi Routh
Akanksha Deo Sharma: The only Indian designer at IKEA
Sai Pallavi: Girl next door
Want a healthy blood pressure? Reduce cholesterol intake and practice yoga