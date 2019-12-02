Marshal Ramdev eruditely rules the digital world since a decade via BULL18

A mark Bull18 is definition itself which is known for its behemoth of the digital platform as it is the first-ever company who initiated digital content distribution in North India and is presently catering to the biggest part of the industry there.
, incepted in the year 2010 when the digital platform was still a mystery for many. With the untiring efforts of its founder, Marshal Ramdev, Bull18 took the success of its clients to greater horizons via content distribution, promotions and advertisement among others. Marshal reinvented the conventional music industry to meet the demands of the ever-evolving industry.
Bull18, a company with admirable entrepreneurial experience in digital content distribution has proven his mettle many a times. It promoted world famous songs and movies including Guru Randhawa (Lahore, High Rated, Made in India, Slowly Slowly), Babbu Maan (Gypsy, Telephone, Naar), Milind Gaba & Miss Pooja (Sohnea), Diljit Dosanjh (El Sueno) and movies like Jatt &Juliet, Carry on Jatta, Punjab 1984, Rangroot, Ardaas Karaan, Black Prince, Lucknow Central, Manje Bistre 1 & 2 and many others. Importantly, Bull18 is also digital partner with PTC which is Punjab's biggest TV Channel.
Bull18 has its presence all over India and in Global markets too. Bull18 forayed into top-notch services in SMO, SEO, Promotions, and Marketing. Apart from this, it is a Google certified company. In today’s era where everyone is striving hard to be in the public eye and for that one requires the best social media consultants with the right strategy and Bull18 is recognised as first North India company to start with Public Figure Management making the personalities even more famous.
With immense hold over the industry in Punjab and North India, Bull18 expanded itself towards Mumbai and other metropolitan cities as well. Not only this, but before 2014, the organisation stepped into the world of app development and helped Politicians too with their reputation management on online platforms. Moreover, singers like Diljit Dosanjh and Bohemia are also helped with this ORM platform. Owner of the company Simranjit Singh (Marshal Ramdev) entered this industry with a clear vision in his mind to bring a transformation from analog era of music industry to the digitalised world by bringing innovations, marketing techniques, and online strategies.
On asking Marshal about his journey, he said, “We work to put out verified and 100% authentic information only. We began with few administrations and there was no looking back. Now, we counsel our customers, music makers and creators on substance manifestations, substance and item publicising on different forms of media." added Marshal Ramdev.
Bull18 focal point of eagerness and vitality is only because of Marshal Ramdev. Since 2010, the organisation has been the most noticeable in the market and other organisations are following the legacy of Bull18 in computerised content administration and appropriation, website improvement and advertising.
Bull18 – A Collective Streaming Royalty Collection Agency
Bull18 a collective streaming royalty collection agency which gets its music publishing members consummately paid from YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Hungama, Jio Saavan, Gaana.com, Wynk and other streaming music services. The company takes care of R&D, license, distribution and collection of bilateral streaming royalties in India for songwriters/publishers.
Furthermore, Bull18 is the only company in India, which has its own developed application for the clients through which they can live track the work anytime.
Any distributing manager (either independently published or a bigger distributing element) can join Bull18 as long as they speak to the regulatory rights to their tunes/arrangements. Bull18 is presently connected with 750 clients throughout the world and the number is burgeoning on regular basis.
