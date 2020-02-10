Pritika Singh is all set to be a game-changer in healthcare

Pritika Singh, CEO Prayag hospital & Research Center Pvt. Ltd. The Indian healthcare system is one of the largest growing sectors, and according to a report the industry is expected to reach $372 billion by 2022. The hospital industry in India, accounting for 80% of the total healthcare market, is likely to be $132 billion by 2023 from $ 61.8 billion in 2017 – almost double in a short period. Considering the rise in the number of patients, it is imperative to set superlative standards of medical care for a hospital to function smoothly. While most hospitals thrive on advanced expensive treatments, for 28-year-old Pritika Singh, CEO of Prayag hospital & Research Center Pvt. Ltd., the approach of managing a hospital differs from the rest. With her strong core and instinctive entrepreneurial skills, Pritika has proved her mettle as a game changer in the healthcare industry. We get an insight into what’s it like to be one of the youngest CEOs of a prominent hospital chain and run the show single-handedly in a male dominant field of work. What’s it like to run a chain of hospitals at such a young age? How did you get into this profession? My parents are doctors and I always wanted to be in the same indusrty. My father is a renowned ENT and orthopedic surgeon and my mother, took care of the administrative side of the hospital since it was established 20 years ago. While both are my heroes, I was more inclined towards becoming an entrepreneur than a doctor. I joined family business after finishing school and was working as a employee under my mangers. After completing my MBA I joined as a planning and strategy director, and after proving myself I got promoted as a CEO. Proving yourself to your parents is way far difficult as compared to proving your self to others. I started at beginner’s level and after years of building my way up, I now manage a staff of over 600 people. I like to take up new challenges and it is my dream to provide affordable healthcare to the entire country. I strongly believe if opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. What are the unique treatments and latest facilities offered at the Prayag group of hospitals? We are a multi-specialty hospital with all kinds of medical treatments and the latest machines. All our departments have state-of-the-art equipment and we have recently introduced the department of thought medicine to look after patients who suffer from anxiety to kidney failure, cancer and organ transplant through alternative therapies. It is a holistic approach to achieve overall wellness instead of just treating the present condition. Why do you think a holistic healing approach will change the face of the healthcare industry in India? With alternative treatments that take a cue from ancient wisdom and spiritual well-being, we have started this unique initiative to treat our patients by giving them extra attention and curing them internally. This is an entirely new approach that helps the patients in the long term, and it will also help the doctors to regain their status as healers instead of mere medical professionals. What are your plans for expansion and growth for the Prayag group of hospitals? Presently, we have two fully functional hospitals and the other two are in the pipeline. We want to be known for our affordable and effective healthcare, where people from all walks of life can get healed completely. We want them to heal completely with our special focus of inner wellness and holistic approach towards healthy life. I really hope that everyone in India has access to proper treatment and medical care, and I am working towards my goal. All our departments have state-of-the-art equipment and we have recently introduced the department of thought medicine to look after patients who suffer from anxiety to kidney failure, cancer and organ transplant through alternative therapies.