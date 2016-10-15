The Mid-cap mantra

I am particularly interested in the corporate and financial worlds, having tracked the evolution of India's securities and financial markets over two decades for some of the country's best-known business newspapers. I have also reported in depth on the maturing of the country's financial regulatory framework. But it's not all serious stuff, though. I enjoy following the latest developments in the world of show business, which is serious business too.
Over the past three years, the mid-cap segment of the equity markets has become the talking point for investors, given the dramatic run-up in the prices of these stocks. Since mid-2013, this segment has shown a sharp upturn, with the NSE Free Float Midcap 100 index rising over 100 percent, more than double the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. In a sense, the rise of the mid-caps reflects the unfolding story of Indian enterprise. In the recent past, new energy and drive, together with new ventures and ideas, have come to the fore. This important change is also being reflected in the equity markets by way of investor interest in the mid-caps space. The question, however, is: With valuations rising sharply, is the mid-cap boom sustainable? What is the outlook for this sector? With this in mind, Forbes India takes a close look at the mid-cap equities space, dissecting for you the pros and cons of this segment, with some top market experts also weighing in on what they feel is the road ahead.
