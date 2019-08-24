  1. Home
Four luxury products you need to have this season

A pick of the best, the latest, the greenest, the quirkiest, the most luxurious that money can buy

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 24, 2019 10:25:34 AM IST
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:33:05 PM IST

g_120165_grand_seiko_280x210.jpg

Style
Spring season
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Spring Drive, Grand Seiko presents a new design in its Sport Collection, drawing inspiration from the brand’s symbol, the lion. Available in three limited editions, this new design series features two different and specially adjusted Spring Drive calibres. They are available in a case of 18k rose or high-intensity titanium and straps of crocodile leather or titanium.
grand-seiko.com

g_120169_fendi_280x210.jpg

Style
Reimagined icon
Fendi’s Baguette finally makes its debut in men’s accessories, with a reimagination of the iconic bag designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997. Re-proportioned in three different sizes—maxi, regular and mini—the Baguette for Men is crafted in a wide range of materials from precious croco or mink to the signature Selleria leather. Thanks to a play of straps, it can be worn in multiple ways, from cross-body to hand-carried or as a belt bag to carry all essentials.
fendi.com

g_120167_badamtam_280x210.jpg

Drink
Taste of the hills
As part of its Private Reserve collection, Teabox has launched India’s most expensive tea, Badamtam Heritage Moonlight Spring White Tea, from the famed Badamtam estate in Darjeeling. Exclusively produced for Teabox, the tea was grown at an altitude of 4,800 ft on the slope facing the majestic Kanchenjunga peak in an area of the estate called the Lama. The tea is made from fresh leaves of spring, which come to life after a long hibernation period and the succulent buds that trap all the flavours in their feathery tips. It is priced at ₹5,000 for 25 gram.
in.teabox.com

g_120171_arne_xv_280x210.jpg

Home
Tall Order
The Arne XV easy-chair in mahogany wood recalls Scandinavian designs of the 1950s in its use of curved wood, and the stylemes of Louis XV furniture for the inlaid decoration of the arms and feet. The tall wingback seems to want to embrace whoever sits on the chair. The chair is available in a variety of wood finishes and upholstery options.
wismaatria.in


Tall order, courtesy Better Interiors

(This story appears in the 30 August, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

