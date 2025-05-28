Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Photo of the day: Harvard Students for Freedom rally

By Forbes India
Published: May 28, 2025 01:39:41 PM IST

Graduating Harvard students Victor Flores (centre), Avinashi Bhandari (right), and other fellow students gather during the Harvard Students for Freedom rally in support of international students, at the Harvard University campus in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 27, 2025. The Trump administration has intensified its fight with Harvard University, trying to halt the university's ability to enrol international students, while getting ready to cancel the federal government's remaining contracts with the University — worth an estimated $100 million.

Image: Rick Friedman / AFP

