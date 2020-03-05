Thoughts on women

Image: Julius Shulman / Conde Nast via Getty Images
The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me? —Ayn Rand
I owe nothing to women’s lib. —Margaret Thatcher
The No 1 impediment to women succeeding in the workforce is now in the home. —Sheryl Sandberg
Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office. —Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Women don’t realise how powerful they are. —Judith Light
There is a special place in hell for women who do not help other women. —Madeleine Albright
A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows that she has none. —Marilyn Monroe
Well-behaved women seldom make history. —Laurel Thatcher Ulrich
Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim. —Nora Ephron
If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.—Katharine Hepburn
The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.—Alice Walker
You take your life in your own hands, and what happens? A terrible thing, no one to blame.—Erica Jong
Women, I am a feminist. I’ve been female for a long time now. I’d be stupid not to be on my own side. —Maya Angelou
Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others. —Amelia Earhart
Women like to sit down with trouble—as if it were knitting. —Ellen Glasgow
