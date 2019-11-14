  1. Home
  2. Lists
  3. India Rich List 2019

Meet Radha Vembu, the 'invisible' force behind Zoho Mail's success

Radha Vembu has led Zoho Mail on a growth trajectory with her unwavering focus

By Namrata Sahoo
Published: Nov 14, 2019 10:49:14 AM IST
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 03:18:23 PM IST

g_123513_radha_vembu_280x210.jpgRadha Vembu

As Zoho Mail’s product manager—a designation she hasn’t changed since 2007—Radha Vembu has managed to position the product among the top five business e-mail providers globally, competing with Microsoft and Google. Findings suggest she is among the 10 richest women in the country—reportedly the second richest—but Vembu, 45, cites company policy and declines to comment, neither confirming nor denying the claims.

Related stories

She prefers to stay “invisible” and let the product do the talking. After graduating in 1997 with a degree in industrial management from IIT-Madras, she joined Zoho Corporation—originally known as AdventInc—founded by her older brother, Sridhar (No 76 on the Forbes India Rich List with a net worth of $1.83 billion), the year before. Since taking charge of Zoho Mail 12 years ago, she has driven its staggering growth. “We’ve doubled the number of customers and revenue compared to last year. I’m constantly thinking about how to improve one of the most technically challenging products in the company. We like delighting and surprising our customers with contextual integration,” she tells Forbes India

Currently, she also looks after Zoho Workplace, manages a team of 250 and is involved in the process of the 45-plus products of Zoho Corporation. “I am involved in creating a bias-free workplace and personally address internal grievances,” she says.

Vembu, who keenly keeps herself out of the public eye both online and offline, says, “The quality of product matters, not the people behind it. Most of the senior management does not want any limelight.”

In her free time, Vembu tries to make time for gardening, her favourite activity outside of work.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Works by cartoonist RK Laxman at Sotheby's auction
Jasodhara Banerjee
Works by cartoonist RK Laxman at Sotheby's auction
The wealth index: The 10 best and worst performing stocks
Salil Panchal
The wealth index: The 10 best and worst performing stocks
The perils of internal disruption
Rotman
The perils of internal disruption
Business intelligence for dummies
Noah Kirsch
Business intelligence for dummies
How SoftBank has upset the lives of contract workers around the world
How SoftBank has upset the lives of contract workers around the world
More woes for WeWork: $1.25 Billion quarter loss
More woes for WeWork: $1.25 Billion quarter loss
Edtech startup Gradeup's big test
Rajiv Singh
Edtech startup Gradeup's big test
Knowing the facts: Hypertension vis-a-vis Lifestyle
Brand Connect
Knowing the facts: Hypertension vis-a-vis Lifestyle
Inside the Kardashian-West-Jenner world
Knowing the facts: Hypertension vis-a-vis Lifestyle