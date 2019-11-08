  1. Home
The world's fastest airlines: A definitive ranking

Want an airline that reliably gets you to your destination the fastest? Fly Hawaiian

By Forbes
Published: Nov 8, 2019 10:39:08 AM IST
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 10:49:18 AM IST

g_123195_hawaiian_airlines_280x210.jpgImage: Reuters

For our new airline efficiency index, we estimated the minimum repeatedly achievable gate-to-gate time for the ten major carriers on every domestic route they flew in 2018, then ranked them by how close each flight got to that minimum. Want an airline that reliably gets you to your destination the fastest? Fly Hawaiian. Bonus: You’ll then be in Hawaii.

g_123197_fastest_airlines_280x210.jpg

(This story appears in the 22 November, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

