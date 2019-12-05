  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

Infographic: How many onions does India consume?

As onion prices rise and FM Nirmala Sitharaman runs into trouble over her remark of not eating the staple, a look at how the country's consumption stacks up against others

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 5, 2019 04:36:13 PM IST

g_124601_onionconsumption_280x210.jpg

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Infographic: How many onions does India consume?
Forbes India
Infographic: How many onions does India consume?
RBI pauses on rate cuts, but more policy easing is on the cards: Economists
Salil Panchal
RBI pauses on rate cuts, but more policy easing is on the cards: Economists
India's Richest 2019: Haldiram's incredible success story
Pavitra Kumar
India's Richest 2019: Haldiram's incredible success story
Thoughts of billionaires
Forbes India
Thoughts of billionaires
Comic: When the Finance Minister says she doesn't eat onions
Sanitary Panels
Comic: When the Finance Minister says she doesn't eat onions
FILA 2019 Special Jury Award: Titan's Bhaskar Bhat
Pooja Sarkar
FILA 2019 Special Jury Award: Titan's Bhaskar Bhat
Men want paid leave but don't use all of it. What stops them?
Men want paid leave but don't use all of it. What stops them?
How Google's founders slowly stepped away from their company
How Google's founders slowly stepped away from their company
RBI pauses on rate cuts, but more policy easing is on the cards: Economists
Podcast: How India got glued to Netflix