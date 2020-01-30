  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

Why—And How—Millennials Borrow

Millennials aren't in the habit of saving, which causes them to take various emergency loans, shows a report

Pranit Sarda
By Pranit Sarda, Forbes India Staff
Published: Jan 30, 2020 08:39:10 AM IST
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 10:20:52 AM IST
Full Bio

millennials bgImage: Shutterstock

The Lack of a saving habit and health insurance forces 57 percent of millennials to borrow in the case of emergencies. A report by CASHe, a digital lending company for young professionals, has raised a number of similar red flags in the borrowing pattern of millennials. 

Most applications on CASHe are from people who are heavily leveraged, with loans up to 100 percent of their salary. “About 90 percent of applications are rejected for this,” says Ketan Patel, executive director and CEO, CASHe. While only 6 percent of the millennials are in the prime category (likely to repay in full and on time), 55 and 19 percent are in near-prime and sub-prime categories.

leaderboard

“Millennials change their phones every nine months. This gives an opportunity at least thrice every two years for a loan,” says Patel; buying white-goods is the second largest spending category at 26 percent, after medical emergency at 37 percent.

While festive seasons still see a higher demand for loans, the months where millennials travel and shop the most have changed from October and November in 2018 to December, August and September in 2019. While loans of one month or less made 57 percent of the total tenure in 2018, 2019 saw the largest change to 33 percent of the loans for a tenure of six months. At 64 percent, 2018 saw the highest number of borrowers in the 21 to 30 age group; in 2019 that changed to the 31 to 38 age group at 52 percent.

(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

sm facebook
Facebook's Revenue Rises Again, but More Slowly Than Ever
tesla sm
Tesla Posts $105 Million Profit for Quarter, Extending Rebound
j s hiremath - 800x600
Brand Connect
How high blood pressure affects pregnancy
sm cyberattack
Kellogg School of Management
How Business Leaders Can Prepare for a Cyberattack
millennials sm
Pranit Sarda
Why—And How—Millennials Borrow
budget sm
Namrata Sahoo
Restructured Loans, Rationalised Taxes: Industry Expectations from Union Budget 2020
nirmala sitharaman
Forbes India
From Briefcase to Bahi-katha, a History of the 'Budget Bag'
negative feedback sm
INSEAD
How managers self-sabotage when giving negative feedback
Restructured Loans, Rationalised Taxes: Industry Expectations from Union Budget 2020
How high blood pressure affects pregnancy