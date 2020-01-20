Thoughts on budget

Image: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images



(This story appears in the 31 January, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

The Budget should be balanced not by more taxes, but by reduction of follies.In a Budget, how important is art versus music versus athletics versus computer programming? At the end of the day, some of those trade-offs will be made politically.The Budget doesn’t have much control over the government. Then again, the government doesn’t have much control over the Budget.A Budget is more than just a series of numbers on a page; it is an embodiment of our values.Budgets can make or break reputations and governments.The Budget evolved from a management tool into an obstacle to management.Budgets are nothing if not statements of priorities.We need a proper balance between government spending on nursing homes and nursery schools—on the last six months of life and the first six months of life.A Budget is telling your money where to go instead of wondering where it went.Balanced budget requirements seem more likely to produce accounting ingenuity than genuinely balanced budgets.The national Budget is not a safe deposit box. It’s a spray can.Economy is idealism in its most practical form.