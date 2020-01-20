Thoughts on budget

Image: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images
The Budget should be balanced not by more taxes, but by reduction of follies.—Herbert Hoover
In a Budget, how important is art versus music versus athletics versus computer programming? At the end of the day, some of those trade-offs will be made politically. —Bill Gates
The Budget doesn’t have much control over the government. Then again, the government doesn’t have much control over the Budget. —PJ O’Rourke
A Budget is more than just a series of numbers on a page; it is an embodiment of our values.—Barack Obama
Budgets can make or break reputations and governments. —Priti Patel
The Budget evolved from a management tool into an obstacle to management. —Frank Carlucci
Budgets are nothing if not statements of priorities. —Jeff Merkley
We need a proper balance between government spending on nursing homes and nursery schools—on the last six months of life and the first six months of life. —Thomas Friedman
A Budget is telling your money where to go instead of wondering where it went.—Dave Ramsey
Balanced budget requirements seem more likely to produce accounting ingenuity than genuinely balanced budgets. —Thomas Sowell
The national Budget is not a safe deposit box. It’s a spray can. —Honoré de Balzac
Economy is idealism in its most practical form.—Calvin Coolidge
