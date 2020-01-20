  1. Home
Thoughts on budget

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 20, 2020 11:35:04 AM IST
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:27:34 PM IST

g_126731_herberthoover_280x210.jpgImage: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

The Budget should be balanced not by more taxes, but by reduction of follies.
—Herbert Hoover

In a Budget, how important is art versus music versus athletics versus computer programming? At the end of the day, some of those trade-offs will be made politically.
—Bill Gates

The Budget doesn’t have much control over the government. Then again, the government doesn’t have much control over the Budget.
—PJ O’Rourke

A Budget is more than just a series of numbers on a page; it is an embodiment of our values.
—Barack Obama

Budgets can make or break reputations and governments.
—Priti Patel

The Budget evolved from a management tool into an obstacle to management.    
—Frank Carlucci

Budgets are nothing if not statements of priorities.    
—Jeff Merkley

We need a proper balance between government spending on nursing homes and nursery schools—on the last six months of life and the first six months of life.
—Thomas Friedman

A Budget is telling your money where to go instead of wondering where it went.
—Dave Ramsey

Balanced budget requirements seem more likely to produce accounting ingenuity than genuinely balanced budgets.
—Thomas Sowell

The national Budget is not a safe deposit box. It’s a spray can.
—Honoré de Balzac

Economy is idealism in its most practical form.
—Calvin Coolidge

(This story appears in the 31 January, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

