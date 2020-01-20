Shifting the affordability paradigm: Calyx Group emerges as a leader in Pune

There’s no place like home. Due to rising rent, gentrification and a recent economic surge, the city of India, Pune, is in dire need of affordable housing.
“While we are in the real estate development arena for modest income families, our real estate focus in on community and uplifting families.” says Dr Gaurav Somani, Director of Calyx Group. There are many more sectors acknowledging that every successful and competitive community looking to compete in a global marketplace needs people, many of whom need affordable housing. There are multiple new partners at the table, from corporate leaders to the business community, academia, philanthropic community and local and state governments. The difference between Calyx group and most other real estate developers is a vision this group shares to make our community great for all citizens. Facilitating buyers with PMAY and other government schemes, the brand has catered hundreds of home buyers with the enhancement in their lifestyle quotient.
Since 60 years Calyx Group is engaged in building premium spaces by venturing into the public-private infrastructure and township development, growing in international markets by leveraging luxury and hospitality.
Metro connectivity is set to further boost in Pune’s connectivity, liveability as well as capital values. Lifestyle-friendliness, quality social infrastructure and excellent connectivity are some determining factors that single out residential destinations created by Calyx Group.
Spreading Wings in other Market Segments
Indian agriculture has been and continues to be the cornerstone of the Indian economy for thousands of years. Considering the impulsion in agricultural export, lush green ‘Somani Farms’, a 900 acres of Sugarcane farm in the lap of Baramati was formed and today it is the largest high-tech farm in Maharashtra.
Dr Gaurav Somani’s original thinking, unique character, and diverse viewpoints made him establish a lasting rapport in the other industries right from steel plants to media and entertainment.
One of his ventures, ‘The Break Room’, has emerged as India's best extravagant restaurant chain with the delight for all the food connoisseurs. “Stepping into hospitality is not enough. Creating milestone with continuing this fast-paced momentum is something different.” Says Somani. The brand’s focus is to create consumer relevance and confidence through unprecedented quality and care and produce developer value by offering fair franchise terms, a competitive fee model, best-in-class support and a connection to Best India’s expansive scale-which is certainly important in advancing hotels’ negotiating power and creating advantageous environment.
The rising popularity tells the story
While Calyx Group has certainly captured the attention of today’s buyer, it has also proven its ability to deliver impressive results in the adverse market dynamics. Thousands of unsold homes await buyers in Pune. The real estate industry is grappling with problems like buyer’s mindset post RERA, worsening of economic crises, demography and age of buyer, simulated options of affordable homes. Calyx Group dealt with all these issues with a smart digital move. A user-friendly smartphone application is ready to assist the home buyers for 24X7.
For its valued customer, this customised application, ‘Calyx One’, is a one-stop solution for the documentation process and construction updates. This has not only empowered the business credibility, but the customers are given with the several self-service options and the smart solution to all their queries.
Apartments at Calyx are carefully designed to offer the superior comfort to the home buyer. The results came to fruition in all the residential projects making it a fast growing-real estate company, emerging as a leader in Pune. Read more about Calyx Group here: www.calyxgroup.co.in
Dr. Somani says, “In 2020, Calyx shall spread across 1 billion sq. ft. in Pune and in hospitality we aim to go pan India. From an investment point of view, the real estate market is indeed more stable than the stock market. In the long term, this tends to pay off handsomely. Real estate is all about location, specifications, pricing, and execution, and investors rarely have much insight beyond their immediate location. In transactions, more access to information, more consolidated and professional management, and a slate of new technology-driven firms that offer a paradigm shift in the way we invest in real estate, are combining together to make it easy for the investors to profit from the world’s largest asset class.”
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.