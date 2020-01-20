Meet Cheryl Ness, international best-selling author of historical fiction

Cheryl Ness is an international and award-winning author from Austria. As a renowned author and publisher, Cheryl Ness speaks 7 languages and writes in 3 different languages—English, German and Spanish. She publishes her books under different pen names most times. She was honored with a Master's degree from Harvard University, Minored in Digital Media. She was known to work with some famous actors in the film industry. Cheryl has a remarkable and unique personality with a fanatical interest in ballet, philanthropy, film writing, guitar and different areas of human interest. With only 14 years old, she wrote an adapted version of the play “Mama Mia” and starred that got broadcasted in Spain. During the early years of childhood, Cheryl's primary source of entertainment was reading novels and watching real-life historical movies. This is how she got her passion for writing. She was made to understand that transposing your powerful feelings, opinions, joys, and sadness to one's character, each day, is the way to instil in your pages the wisdom that is living inside your novel and you. Besides writing historical fiction and biographies, she also engaged in non-fiction writing, on subjects ranging from personal finance to speeches, human rights, film, and records digital storytelling videos. She enjoys chocolate pie, as should all right-thinking people. Her book 'Cuba Libre' in Spanish, became an Amazon bestseller ahead of John Grisham in the respective category—one of her notable achievements. The book tells the story of Francine, a woman with a seemingly ideal and thriving life, which she shares with her fiancé Todd, a businessman who seems to have everything under control. The book reflects how the life of Cubans changed after the implementation of the Cuban Democracy Law by the Congress of the United States of America. This bestseller is filled with an unconventional love story, an entrapment of the adventures, disappointments, and growth of the protagonist, who brings to life the tropical paradise and social anthropology of Cuba. Currently, Cheryl is writing her memoir. She writes what she did in her life for love, believing that what she was doing was subject to the laws of destiny and that it was destiny that made the decisions for her. However, her years of experience have taught her that there is no destiny. What leads all human beings to move from one country to another, to evolve, to change the way of seeing life is “love”. Cheryl has been involved in a lot of philanthropic activities; one of her major асhiеvеmеntѕ was a foundation in Estonia that helps people with autism develop marketable skills and bring them industry clients. Autism means being different in a number of ways. And being different comes with a lot of stigma. It is very difficult to secure lucrative work in Estonia for people with autism and the majority are unemployed - even though there are lots of smart people with very special valuable skills. The main focus of her foundation is providing good working conditions that even allow remote work. Her foundation is also committed to providing direct services, family support grants, education, advocacy and recreational opportunities with the purpose of improving the quality of life for individuals with autism and their families. The foundation also devotes to making people aware of autism and the effects it has on children and their families. The diagnosis of autism is an emotional one for families, and her foundation wants people to know that they are not alone. It is the organisation's desire and dedication to promoting events for Autism Awareness so that present and future children and adults along with their families who face this battle will have strong support to embrace differences.