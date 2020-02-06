Thoughts on youth

Image: Reuters
I have met 18 million youth, and each wants to be unique. —APJ Abdul Kalam
Age considers; youth ventures.—Rabindranath Tagore
Youth is the best time to be rich, and the best time to be poor.—Euripides
You are only young once, and if you work it right, once is enough.—Joe E Lewis
The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible, and achieve it, generation after generation. —Pearl S Buck
Youth has no age. —Pablo Picasso
Youth would be an ideal state if it came a little later in life.—Herbert Henry Asquith
Youth is not a question of years: One is young or old from birth.—Natalie Clifford Barney
Youth is wholly experimental. —Robert Louis Stevenson
I had given up some youth for knowledge, but my gain was more valuable than the loss. —Maya Angelou
I go to school the youth to learn the future. —Robert Frost
A youth is to be regarded with respect. How do you know that his future will not be equal to our present?—Confucius
Youth is a quality, not a matter of circumstances. —Frank Lloyd Wright
Invention is the talent of youth, as judgement is of age. —Jonathan Swift
Youth is such a wonderful thing. What a crime to waste it on children.—George Bernard Shaw
(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)