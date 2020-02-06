30 Under 30 2020
Thoughts on youth

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 6, 2020 01:40:17 PM IST

apj abdul kalamImage: Reuters

I have met 18 million youth, and each wants to be unique.
—APJ Abdul Kalam

Age considers; youth ventures.
—Rabindranath Tagore

Youth is the best time to be rich, and the best time to be poor.
—Euripides

You are only young once, and if you work it right, once is enough.
—Joe E Lewis

The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible, and achieve it, generation after generation.    
—Pearl S Buck

Youth has no age.    
—Pablo Picasso

Youth would be an ideal state if it came a little later in life.
—Herbert Henry Asquith

Youth is not a question of years: One is young or old from birth.
—Natalie Clifford Barney

Youth is wholly experimental.    
—Robert Louis Stevenson

I had given up some youth for knowledge, but my gain was more valuable than the loss.
—Maya Angelou

I go to school the youth to learn the future.
—Robert Frost

A youth is to be regarded with respect. How do you know that his future will not be equal to our present?
—Confucius

Youth is a quality, not a matter of circumstances.    
—Frank Lloyd Wright

Invention is the talent of youth, as judgement is of age.   
—Jonathan Swift

Youth is such a wonderful thing. What a crime to waste it on children.
—George Bernard Shaw

(This story appears in the 14 February, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Thoughts on youth
