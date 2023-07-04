To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Lithium: The demand for the world's critical mineral is set to soar

The world's carmakers are exploring mining companies in search of lithium and other metal reserves that could make or break their business as they move from fuel to battery power. In recent years, the significance of lithium-ion batteries has dramatically increased as they underpin the green transition
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jul 4, 2023
Image by : Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

A lithium-interspersed ore in close-up. Lithium has become essential in recent years, primarily due to the boom in electric vehicles and other clean technologies that depend on lithium batteries. Batteries rely on lightweight lithium ions to conduct energy. Lithium is present in every chargeable electronic and battery-powered gadget and vehicle today.

