To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photos
  4. Monsoon arrives in Mumbai and Delhi on the same day, a first in six decades

Monsoon arrives in Mumbai and Delhi on the same day, a first in six decades

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday as monsoon arrived on the same day, caused by a weak onset over Kerala and the sluggish Arabian Sea arm of the monsoon. Racing across most of central and northwest India in just four days, the monsoon is entering an active phase that promises to bring more rain in south, central and north India over the next few days, reducing the national monsoon deficit
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jun 26, 2023
1 Monsoon 2023_BG

Image by : Image: Salman Ali/HT via Getty Images

1/8
  • Monsoon arrives in Mumbai and Delhi on the same day, a first in six decades
  • 2 Monsoon 2023_BG
  • 3 Monsoon 2023_BG
  • 4 Monsoon 2023_BG
  • 5 Monsoon 2023 33KD4Z8-highres_Bg
  • 6 Monsoon 2023_BG
  • 7 Monsoon 2023 GettyImages-1259065775_Bg
  • 8 Monsoon 2023 GettyImages-1259027751_BG
A biker negotiates a waterlogged Gaffar Manzil road in New Delhi after heavy rainfall overnight, on June 25, 2023, in New Delhi, India. The showers lowered the soaring temperature, bringing some respite from the scorching heat.

More Photos

Amit Chandra

Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023: Highlights

Mar 27, 2023
SM_Image 1

Photo essay: Mizoram and its unparalleled passion for football

Dec 17, 2022
Goat carrier

On the move: Hermès and the history of motion

Nov 15, 2022
Ajmer

Football for freedom: Girls from rural Rajasthan play ball to fight patriarchy

Oct 17, 2022
1930 FIFA Trophy

FIFA World Cup 2022: Greatest show on Earth returns

Oct 13, 2022
Andrew Holland

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil or Germany or Argentina, who India's top CEOs and celebrities are cheering for

Oct 12, 2022
See More