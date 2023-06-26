Monsoon arrives in Mumbai and Delhi on the same day, a first in six decades

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday as monsoon arrived on the same day, caused by a weak onset over Kerala and the sluggish Arabian Sea arm of the monsoon. Racing across most of central and northwest India in just four days, the monsoon is entering an active phase that promises to bring more rain in south, central and north India over the next few days, reducing the national monsoon deficit

Curated By: Madhu Kapparath