  4. Monsoon fury wreaks havoc over northern India

Monsoon fury wreaks havoc over northern India

Intense rainfall over the weekend has created havoc in north India, with rivers in spate, landslides in the mountains, water logging in the plains, and many deaths in rain-related incidents. The nationwide monsoon deficit may have been wiped out. Still, extreme rainfall events like these—an alarming annual regularity in India in the last decade—are the kind that climate scientists have been warning us for years now
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jul 11, 2023
Image by : Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

A food delivery person wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 8, 2023.

