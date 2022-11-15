Home Multimedia Photos On the move: Hermès and the history of motion











On the move: Hermès and the history of motion An ongoing exhibition exemplifies the heritage and whimsy of the French luxury brand Curated By: Monica Bathija







204







204



Image by : Fabien Charuau / Hermès 1/6











Goat Carriage, circa 1890, leather and lacquered wood.



Travelling from one place to another, from one room to another, or even in your mind, has to be done with style and elegance. An exhibition by French luxury brand Hermès in Mumbai brings together objects from its collections—from a storm-resistant smoking pipe to a Bolide picnic bag and a Kelly rocking horse bag—that exemplify not just the heritage and whimsy of the brand but are also a walk through the history of motion.



There are objects made by Hermès, founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès as a harness and saddle company, as well as those collected by Émile Hermès, grandson of the founder, along his travels and at auctions. His collection of around 12,000 pieces is usually kept in the Émile Hermès Museum on top of the brand’s flagship store at Faubourg Saint-Honore Street in Paris, which is off limits to the public. So it’s a chance to take a look at some of the pieces that have and continue to inspire designs and objects at the brand. Here’s a peek at some of the curiosities on display.

