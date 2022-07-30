10th Global Safety Summit: Season 1 of FY 2021-2022 & ESG Conference, Nominations Open

Global Safety Summit, the awards and conference platform organised by Fire and Safety Forum, Key Signatory to United Nations Global Compact Network India. The 10th Edition Global Safety Summit, International Safety Awards & CSR Awards Ceremony for the 1st season Assessment Year 2021-2022, followed by the Conference on Environment Social Governance in Industrial Action in the first season
The 1st season of 10th Global Safety Summit concluded on 29 July 2022, at the Le Meridien Hotel New Delhi, UNGCNI is the SDGs outreach Partner of the 10th Global Safety Summit for the fourth time in a row. The theme of the conference was Environment Social Governance in Industrial Action. Guest of Honour Mr. Prashant Jain, Managing Director GE Power India Ltd, addressed the 10th Global Safety Summit Audience and shared his vision in Environment Social Governance in Industrial Action, which is followed by a Panel Discussion of Industrial ESG Leaders.
Chief Guest Mr. Aseem Kumar Head Asia Pacific Resource Centre for Responsible Business Practices at UN Global Compact Network India inaugurated the award ceremony and the following winners received the awards
National Corporate HSSE Award (Large Enterprises) - M/s EXL Service.com
National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Oil and Gas EPC & Logistics Sector) - M/s Indian Oiltanking Limited, Raipur Terminal
National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Manufacturing Sector) - M/s Bosch Limited, Jaipur
National Safest Workplace Award (Large Enterprises) - M/s Re Sustainability Limited
National Road Safety Award (Large Enterprises) - M/s Highway Concessions One Pvt Ltd
National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Heavy Industrial Construction Sector) - M/s GE Steam Power India (GEPIL & GEPSIL)
National Environment Award (Large Enterprises - ITES Sector) - M/s EXL Service.com
National Environment Award (Large Enterprises - Manufacturing Sector) - M/s Navitasys India Private Limited
National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Food & Beverages Sector) - M/s Nestle India Limited
National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Chemicals & Paint Sector) - M/s Asian Paints Ltd
National Environment Award (Medium Enterprises - Ship Recycling Sector) - M/s Bansal Ship Recyclers LLP
National Environment Award (Large Enterprises - Waste Management Sector) - M/s Re Sustainability Limited
Best Waste Management Company (Medium Enterprises- National) - M/s Environmentors Perpetuity Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd
National ESG Excellence Award (Large Enterprises - Renewable Energy Sector) - M/s Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd
National Safety Award (Medium Enterprises - Construction Sector) - M/s Piramal Realty Pvt. Ltd
National CSR Award (Large Enterprises - Food & Beverages Sector) - M/s Bisleri International Pvt Ltd
ESG Excellence Award Ahmedabad (Construction Sector) - M/s AFCONS Infrastructure Limited (AFCONS), Ahmedabad Metro Elevated C1 2463 project, C1, Ph-2
Safety Award Punjab (Food & Beverages Sector) - M/s Nestle India Limited, IN Moga Factory
Safety Award Madhya Pradesh (Power Plant Sector) - M/s NTPC Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project
Safety Award Karnataka (Construction Sector) - M/s SHAPOORJI PALLONJI AND COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED, SPRE PARKWEST PROJECT, BENGALURU
Safety Award Haryana (Chemical & Paints Sector) - M/s Asian Paints Ltd, Rohtak
Safety Award Bihar (Power Plant Sector) - M/s KANTI BIJLEE UTPADAN NIGAM LIMITED (A Wholly owned Subsidiary of NTPC Ltd.)
Best Industrial Safety Auditing Consultancy Award (Uttar Pradesh) - M/s K R Technosafe Engineers
Best Fire Safety Training Institute Award - TKN Institute of Fire and Safety Management, Jhunjhunu The following industry leaders also received the awards on the ceremony
Best Occupational Health & Safety Leader (National) - Dr. Nasir Husain Khan, IDip, GradIOSH, IIRSM – Health & Safety, Joint Vice President – Head EHS Piramal Realty Pvt. Ltd
Best EHS Manager Award (National) - Mr. Naresh Kumar Choubisa, Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) at Bosch Limited, Jaipur
Best CSR Leader Award (National) - Mr. Girish Bidani, Centre Head Pune HSBC software development India Private Limited
Best Safety Leader Award (National) - Mr. Rajan Vashisht, DGM Environment Health Safety - Head EHS, TDK Navitasys India Pvt. Ltd
Best Food Safety Leader Award - Mr. Jomon Kuriakose, Executive Chef, The Lalit London United Kingdom known as Chef Jomon, is one of the youngest Executive Chefs in United Kingdom
Best Safety Auditor Award - Mr. Ashish Tiwari, K R Technosafe Engineers
Best Road Safety Leader Award (National) - Mr. Pankaj Singh, Head, Health and Safety, Ambuja Cements, Head of Road Safety, Holcim India (Ambuja and ACC)
Best HSE Leader Award (National) - Mr. Amar Dalvi, Corporate Head & General Manager - Safety, Health & Environment, Ion Exchange India Ltd
Best Environment Professional Award (Ahmedabad) - Mr. Nisanth Thulasidas, Environmental Manager, AFCONS INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Mr. Mritunjay Kumar, HSE Regional Head-Karnataka, AP. SHAPOORJI PALLONJI AND COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED
Health Safety & Environment Education Contribution Excellence Award (National) - Dr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui, Professor & Program Director, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
Global Safety Summit Start Up Funding Platform in association with Large Sector Enterprises will add more start ups in ESG ecosystem under the Leadership of Mr. U S Aashin CEO, Lndia Franchise & Distributorship Holdings Limited in the coming Local Investors Summit Investor Pitch Desk Sessions 2022-2023
Mrs. Aswathy P S, Program Director of Global Safety Summit said that the second season of 10th Global Safety Summit will be held in December 2022 at New Delhi India, and final season will be held in March 2023 at London, United Kingdom, Nominations are open for Assessment Year 2021-2022, can be applied at www.globalsafetysummit.com
