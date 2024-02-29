24 Hour Volkswagen Endurance Drive - Setting the bar high

When you see a Volkswagen, one of the first things that comes to mind is that it’s built to a standard. The high standard of German engineering that always makes for a robust machine. Your thoughts then move to this brand’s cult status as one that always holds promise for those who like driving, with the engaging performance on offer. You also know that safety isn’t compromised in all of this, Volkwagens are some of the most reassuring cars in this regard on our roads today. The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus have also shown that these attributes haven’t been diluted by their Indian-ness. These cars are made in India for India and have if anything, gone on to further establish these traits. But Volkswagen India is now pushing the bar, as high as it gets, by showing that the Taigun and Virtus can be depended on in even the most demanding situations.