A new launch, bigger opportunities FundingPips' steps towards futures

With the MetaQuotes collab, FundingPips commits to offering a superior trading experience
FundingPips, a leading name in prop space, has announced resuming its collaboration with MetaQuotes, the powerhouse behind MetaTrader 4 and 5. This renewed partnership marks a strategic move that concludes the first quarter of 2025 milestones by retaining the world's most loved platform. By reintegrating MetaQuotes’ industry-leading platforms, FundingPips reaffirms its commitment to offering a superior trading experience, empowering traders with the precision, speed, and flexibility they need to stay ahead in today’s fast-moving markets.
With the rise in demand for funded trading programs, FundingPips has expanded its services. They now provide traders with structured evaluation models that allow them to qualify for fully funded accounts. The company’s one-step and two-step evaluation programs have enabled traders worldwide to develop their skills and gain access to capital without financial risk. This positions FundingPips as a leader in the fast-growing sector.
A Sector on the Rise
The global proprietary trading industry has experienced rapid expansion, supported by increased market participation from individual traders. Recent research projects a 7.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030. This is driven by technological advancements and an increasing preference for self-directed trading models.
“Reaching over one million traders signifies not just our expansion but the growing confidence in our model,” says Khaled Ayesh, CEO of FundingPips, adding how their firm’s growth reflects broader industry momentum. “We are committed to making trading accessible by eliminating financial barriers and providing the necessary tools for traders to succeed.”
Scaling Up Through Innovation and Market Reach
In addition to surpassing one million traders, FundingPips has distributed over $110 million in rewards to its traders over the past two years—an achievement that underscores the firm's commitment to transparency and trader profitability. Unlike conventional brokerage models, proprietary trading firms rely on trader performance rather than commissions, making fair payout structures a key differentiator.
The company continues to strengthen its global footprint, with a strategic focus on emerging markets such as India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Latin America, North Africa, and Eastern Europe. By integrating with major trading platforms—including cTrader and Match Trader—FundingPips offers traders greater flexibility and risk management solutions.
Future Roadmap: Expansion and Strategic Partnerships
As the proprietary trading industry matures, FundingPips is expanding. This March the company launched its sister brand, FundingTicks, a futures prop trading firm set to redefine the futures’ industry with a one-time pay per challenge and many other benefits, breaking away from the industry norm of recurring monthly fees and limited opportunities.
Additionally, its sponsorships—including a Diamond Sponsorship at IFX Expo 2025 and La Liga ME sponsorship—are part of a broader strategy to enhance brand visibility and augment credibility in global financial circles.
“Innovation and accessibility are at the core of our philosophy,” Ayesh added. “We are continuously evolving to make an impact on the industry creating a better environment for traders, whether through product enhancements or new market ventures.”
With a robust ecosystem in place and industry-wide momentum, FundingPips is well positioned to capitalize on the next phase of growth in proprietary trading.
About FundingPips
FundingPips is a proprietary trading firm dedicated to providing traders with structured pathways to success. With a presence in over 195 countries, the company offers innovative evaluation models, cutting-edge trading technology, and a transparent funding structure. Its mission is to empower traders through education, risk management, and access to capital, fostering a sustainable and inclusive trading ecosystem.
