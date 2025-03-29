A new launch, bigger opportunities FundingPips' steps towards futures

FundingPips, a leading name in prop space, has announced resuming its collaboration with MetaQuotes, the powerhouse behind MetaTrader 4 and 5. This renewed partnership marks a strategic move that concludes the first quarter of 2025 milestones by retaining the world's most loved platform. By reintegrating MetaQuotes’ industry-leading platforms, FundingPips reaffirms its commitment to offering a superior trading experience, empowering traders with the precision, speed, and flexibility they need to stay ahead in today’s fast-moving markets.

With the rise in demand for funded trading programs, FundingPips has expanded its services. They now provide traders with structured evaluation models that allow them to qualify for fully funded accounts. The company’s one-step and two-step evaluation programs have enabled traders worldwide to develop their skills and gain access to capital without financial risk. This positions FundingPips as a leader in the fast-growing sector.

A Sector on the Rise

The global proprietary trading industry has experienced rapid expansion, supported by increased market participation from individual traders. Recent research projects a 7.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030. This is driven by technological advancements and an increasing preference for self-directed trading models.

“Reaching over one million traders signifies not just our expansion but the growing confidence in our model,” says Khaled Ayesh, CEO of FundingPips, adding how their firm’s growth reflects broader industry momentum. “We are committed to making trading accessible by eliminating financial barriers and providing the necessary tools for traders to succeed.”