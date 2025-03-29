Driving India's semiconductor future: The power of academic–industry collaborations

Micron and top institutes are building talent pipelines and innovation hubs for India's chip future
India’s burgeoning semiconductor industry stands at a critical juncture, driven by rapid technological advances and rising global demand. A key ingredient powering this momentum is the collaborative synergy between academia and industry. Leading institutions such as IIT Bombay, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Roorkee, and BITS Pilani, in partnership with global semiconductor players like Micron, are shaping an ecosystem of innovation, research, and workforce development that is primed to elevate India’s status as a semiconductor powerhouse.
Strengthening Foundations in Academia
According to Professor Swaroop Ganguly, Professor-in-Charge at the IIT Bombay Research Park, India’s engineering and science students have shown a strong desire to explore semiconductor technologies. Recently, multiple colleges across the country have introduced new semiconductor programs, while the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a comprehensive semiconductor curriculum. Professor Ganguly believes these initiatives are the first step; however, feels that industry and academia must come together to give these programs real-world relevance.
Likewise, IIT Gandhinagar Director Professor Sudhir Moona emphasizes that Indian institutes are well-prepared to conduct intensive research in the semiconductor design space. He points out that faculty at institutions like IIT Gandhinagar are proficient in device modelling and small-scale fabrication, an expertise honed through exposure to advanced fabrication facilities worldwide.
From the vantage point of IIT Roorkee, Director Professor K K Pant highlights the government’s substantial support of a healthy $10 billion for semiconductor research—to build infrastructure such as cleanrooms and cutting-edge labs. This enables a multi-disciplinary approach, combining material science, electronics, and entrepreneurship education.
Speaking on the broader landscape, BITS Pilani Group Vice-Chancellor Professor V Ramgopal Rao notes that India already features among the top five nations in semiconductor research, buoyed by strong design expertise. Government and institutional funding have equipped at least seven premier institutes with state-of-the-art fabrication and characterization facilities, spurring advanced device and circuit design research.
Micron’s Strategic Collaborations
Industry giant Micron has long recognized the potential of India’s academic talent. Professor Ganguly recalls research collaborations with Micron dating back to 2009 at IIT Bombay, where faculty and students benefited from exposure to real-world challenges and advanced technology. At IIT Gandhinagar, Professor Moona points to Micron’s engagement that goes well beyond hiring graduates: company experts regularly teach specialized courses on packaging and related complexities, boosting students’ industry readiness.
IIT Roorkee’s partnership with Micron—formalized through a memorandum of understanding—further strengthens research and skill development. Professor Pant believes that Micron’s support for faculty research and scholarships, coupled with DRAM-focused studies integrated into academic programs, is vital for building a pipeline of industry-ready professionals.
Meanwhile, at BITS Pilani, Micron’s collaboration has taken the form of a Centre of Excellence dedicated to memory research and design. According to Professor Rao, this partnership also opens avenues for supporting startups that focus on deep-tech semiconductor ventures.
Bridging Skill Gaps and Looking Ahead
Despite progress, a gap remains between classroom knowledge and industry needs. According to Cher Whee Sim, Vice President, People Strategy, Technology & Talent Acquisition at Micron, the semiconductor industry in India is “on the brink of a transformative era,” with Micron’s initiatives playing a key role in this evolution.Sim points out that India alone boasts over 50,000 semiconductor professionals and more than 95 global capability centres dedicated to semiconductor research and engineering—yet only a small percentage of the 2.5 million undergrad engineering students who enrol annually are industry-ready upon graduation.
To address this shortfall, Micron invests in national initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission and partners with industry bodies to develop targeted skill-development programs. These efforts dovetail with University Research Alliance Micron (URAM) program, which focuses on updating curricula and providing hands-on internships and mentorship opportunities. By bringing industry professionals into academic circles, URAM ensures that students gain deeper insights into critical areas like DRAM, NAND, packaging, and VLSI design.
These combined efforts are shaping a new generation of semiconductor professionals. With government backing, top-tier research infrastructure, and industry-led mentorship, India is now uniquely positioned to capture a larger share of the global semiconductor market. Equally important, this collaborative model holds the promise of future innovations—particularly in emerging domains like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and sensor technologies.
As academia and industry continue to build on this success, India’s semiconductor sector stands poised for robust growth. By producing a well-trained workforce, advancing cutting-edge research, and fostering a thriving startup ecosystem, India is moving closer to its goal of becoming a global leader in semiconductor technology.
