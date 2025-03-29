Driving India's semiconductor future: The power of academic–industry collaborations

India’s burgeoning semiconductor industry stands at a critical juncture, driven by rapid technological advances and rising global demand. A key ingredient powering this momentum is the collaborative synergy between academia and industry. Leading institutions such as IIT Bombay, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Roorkee, and BITS Pilani, in partnership with global semiconductor players like Micron, are shaping an ecosystem of innovation, research, and workforce development that is primed to elevate India’s status as a semiconductor powerhouse.

Strengthening Foundations in Academia

According to Professor Swaroop Ganguly, Professor-in-Charge at the IIT Bombay Research Park, India’s engineering and science students have shown a strong desire to explore semiconductor technologies. Recently, multiple colleges across the country have introduced new semiconductor programs, while the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a comprehensive semiconductor curriculum. Professor Ganguly believes these initiatives are the first step; however, feels that industry and academia must come together to give these programs real-world relevance.

Likewise, IIT Gandhinagar Director Professor Sudhir Moona emphasizes that Indian institutes are well-prepared to conduct intensive research in the semiconductor design space. He points out that faculty at institutions like IIT Gandhinagar are proficient in device modelling and small-scale fabrication, an expertise honed through exposure to advanced fabrication facilities worldwide.

From the vantage point of IIT Roorkee, Director Professor K K Pant highlights the government’s substantial support of a healthy $10 billion for semiconductor research—to build infrastructure such as cleanrooms and cutting-edge labs. This enables a multi-disciplinary approach, combining material science, electronics, and entrepreneurship education.