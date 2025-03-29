Dinner with Sidharth Malhotra: How the actor chooses the brands he endorses

Commercials are important, but there are other things that matter
As soft music plays in the background, excitement builds up among a small group of people—seated at a dining table decorated with fresh flowers and candles in an intimate space at the Conrad Bengaluru. Having had informal chats and taken multiple selfies to savour the occasion, they await the presence of Bollywood heartthrob and their host for the evening, Sidharth Malhotra. Once the actor walks in, dressed in a round-neck T-shirt and trousers complemented by a jacket, conversations flow freely around films, food, fashion, travel and life.
As its first private celebrity experience in South Asia, Hilton Honors, the hospitality major’s loyalty programme, hosted a dinner with Malhotra in January-end for a select few members. In August 2024, Hilton had announced its collaboration with the 40-year-old actor.
After making his big-screen debut with Student of the Year in 2012, Malhotra has become a brand favourite over the years, endorsing the likes of Uniqlo, Movado and Maruti Suzuki, among others. After his marriage to actor Kiara Advani in 2023, a Kroll report pegged his brand value at $10 million.
About his tie-up with Hilton, Malhotra tells Forbes India in an interview prior to the event: “Hospitality is all about making your guests feel at home. And they do it really well.”
The actor says he consciously decides on collaborating with brands whose ethics and values align with his. “I look for that honesty and authenticity in their work,” says Malhotra, who will next be seen in Param Sundari and Vvan. And though the commercial angle of the association is important, he admits that his decisions have been different post-Covid.
***
Malhotra’s connection with people at the dinner was hard to miss. He made them feel at ease and moved seats every few minutes so he could interact with everyone. A businessman from the United States had flown down for the event because his daughters are fans of Malhotra and they had instructed their father to unfailingly take a photo with the actor. A working couple from Bengaluru was surprised to know that the Delhi-born star was like anyone else they knew—someone who enjoyed street food as well as home-cooked meals, apart from experimenting at different restaurants across the globe.
Conrad Bengaluru’s executive chef Mohammed Eliyaz curated a six-course Indo-Japanese meal for the evening, keeping the actor’s taste buds in mind. “Food has a way of bringing people together like nothing else,” says Malhotra, adding that he made it a point to try local cuisine whenever he travelled.
From Edamame kachori and butternut squash (Japanese curry, milk foam, Matsuhisa dressing and sesame wafer) to robata palak paneer and morning & morels (mutton nihari, drumstick marrow, pink daikon and curry leaf oil), each dish was a statement on fusion and innovation. “I had several conversations with Sidharth over months before finalising the menu. The combination of bold Indian flavours and refined Japanese techniques was inspired by his love for Japanese cuisine, and his travel and culinary experiences,” explains Eliyaz.
The dinner ended on a sweet note with mochi shrikhand (red bean ice cream, saffron ganache and Allahabad boondi cracker). And the wine and champagne, along with various cocktails and mocktails, kept the spirits high.
“This is a big day for us,” said Manish Tolani, vice president and commercial director, South Asia, Hilton.
Amid the guests’ photo sessions with the actor, and smiles and laughter, Team Hilton looked thrilled. “It reflects our commitment to curate exceptional experiences that make our Hilton guest community feel valued and special,” says Zubin Saxena, president, Hilton India.
As the evening drew to a close, Malhotra summed it up thus: “This was extremely heart-warming. I can’t wait for the next one.”