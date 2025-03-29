Dinner with Sidharth Malhotra: How the actor chooses the brands he endorses

As soft music plays in the background, excitement builds up among a small group of people—seated at a dining table decorated with fresh flowers and candles in an intimate space at the Conrad Bengaluru. Having had informal chats and taken multiple selfies to savour the occasion, they await the presence of Bollywood heartthrob and their host for the evening, Sidharth Malhotra. Once the actor walks in, dressed in a round-neck T-shirt and trousers complemented by a jacket, conversations flow freely around films, food, fashion, travel and life.

As its first private celebrity experience in South Asia, Hilton Honors, the hospitality major’s loyalty programme, hosted a dinner with Malhotra in January-end for a select few members. In August 2024, Hilton had announced its collaboration with the 40-year-old actor.

After making his big-screen debut with Student of the Year in 2012, Malhotra has become a brand favourite over the years, endorsing the likes of Uniqlo, Movado and Maruti Suzuki, among others. After his marriage to actor Kiara Advani in 2023, a Kroll report pegged his brand value at $10 million.

About his tie-up with Hilton, Malhotra tells Forbes India in an interview prior to the event: “Hospitality is all about making your guests feel at home. And they do it really well.”

The actor says he consciously decides on collaborating with brands whose ethics and values align with his. “I look for that honesty and authenticity in their work,” says Malhotra, who will next be seen in Param Sundari and Vvan. And though the commercial angle of the association is important, he admits that his decisions have been different post-Covid.

***