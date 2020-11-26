A Remarkable Entrepreneur - Sudendu Shah

At tender age of 9-10 years. Small height but big sparkly eyes full of dreams. Coming from small town of Solapur. Little Sudendu had left his friends back home & arrived in the big city Pune. Growing up in a humble middle class family Sudendu always saw his parents working hard to provide him with better life. At the young age of 11 when other kids were busy with fun and frolic; he was helping his father in his business and learning the core values of life. Initially, a reseller of “Mukhavas”, and later helping out his father in his catering business, he had already set a foot into the industry. As a young child exploring his potentials he was always attempting new things and avenues for exploration. He was an avid football fan and a good player in his college days. Realizing his potential through this sport he gathered likeminded sportsmen and formed his own team named “Pride”. His skills as a leader and constant pursuit for perfection landed him at his first job as football coach and a home tutor. Knowing well of his qualities as a mentor he found his calling as a coach and went on to form “Pride Coaching Academy”. Expanding further he launched not just one or two but 4 more branches in just two years. This moment onwards he never looked back.This was the ascension of “Suddu” to “Sudendu Shah”. After finishing college, when his friends were busy looking for job, Sudendu decided to start his own business. As, Genius are always branded as crazy’; all his friends made fun of him. Taking his managerial skills one step ahead he entered into the field of “Event Management”. With smart work and innovative ideas he grew his business steadily. He worked with prestigious brands like INOX, Dainik Jagaran, Aditya Birla Group and many more. In 2014, Sudendu started a new venture in the domain-trading and distribution. Riding on the wave of success he expanded “Pride Group” in to various avenues including “Garment Business” in 2015 & IT sector in 2016-2017. The goal is to work towards future technology. The person from small town is now connected with 95+ countries. Today Pride Group has 4500+ clients across 95 different countries. The volume itself speaks of its success. As Sudendu Shah didn’t wait for opportunity he went and grabbed them.Though a young boy from Solapur has reached a pinnacle; the dreams in his eyes are still as vibrant as his undying soul. At the young age of 29, Sudendu is a living example of “a Successful Entrepreneur” with Global Presence in Pune- Mumbai- Kuwait- Dubai- USA

No wonder he has achieved the Times Men of the Year 2019– Young Entrepreneur award! But it was just a start of a new journey with another milestone, also is awarded as India Icon- Most Dynamic Young Entrepreneur in 2019 with a never stopping mindset and attitude gave another feather in his hat as Indian Achiever Award- Excellence in Business Leadership in 2020 (He truly deserves because he says “Done work for me, Work with me” and also quotes “I don’t earn money, I earn people”).

Apart from being the CEO of Pride Group of Companies, He is Managing Director (MD) of Al Shibel Services L.L.C (Dubai) & Managing Director (MD) of Pride Group L.L.C (USA), He is also on the Advisory Board of NULEARN, a brand collaborating and conducting industry-relevant courses with IIMs all across India.

In order for a business to be successful and encouraging, diversity is a necessity. The dynamic changes stimulate people’s minds, giving them a broader perspective across multiple opinions, which liberated them from being imagination bound. This was one of the most pioneered retrospects of the Pride Group of Companies.

PRIDE Group is a privately owned, versatile, integrated Group of Companies specializing in execution of Service Sector Projects. The motto of company “Perfection is our goal and winning is our destiny” so “Let’s work together and create history” says Sudendu Shah.