Actor & Film Financer Yash Ahlawat providing hopes to million of dreams

Launched in 2017, ‘BOLLYWOOD MR & MISS INDIA ’, a unique platform, is a pageant to discover “hidden talent and provide budding stars an opportunity to showcase themselves.” Bollywood star Sana Khan and renowned Indian TV actor Simran Kaur launched Season 4 BOLLYWOOD MR & MISS INDIA ’ event.
The event also saw other popular celebrities participating as judges including Arbaaz Khan, Mahima Chaudhary, Sana Khan, Rajneesh Duggal, Sapna Chaudhary Amisha Patel And Gulshan Grover.
Yash Ahlawat, Actor and Film Financer is the man, who is providing this opportunity to budding stars. Considered a man with the Midas touch, Ahlawat encourages young aspirants and helps them to achieve their goal in film and modelling world. Yash owns a studio named Studio 19 films through which he introduces fresher’s to the vagaries and realities of show business.
Apart from this glitzy event, that gives hopes to millions of dreams, Yash Ahlawat’s Studio 19 films also manages and arrange events in movie and fashion worlds. Some of the notable cinema ventures of this production house include “ Aaj Ki Freedom" and his upcoming movie "Silent Ishq”
Besides this, Yash Ahlawat has also contributed his acting skills to Bollywood Movies. He has acted in popular movies like 1920, Hate Story 1,2 and 3, Creature 3D, Shaapit, Lanka, Wajah Tum Ho.
Yash believes that ‘Cinema is an inseparable part of our society and also the genesis of various trends.’ He is also keen on providing a genuine platform to those with dreams of a glamorous career in tinsel town.
An evening full of glitz and glamour was graced with many high profile dignitaries & bureaucratic's our Chief Guest Mr K.K. Khandelwal Chairman- Real Estate Authority of Haryana and presented by M3M Founder Mr Roop Kumar Bansal and Mr Subodh Gupta Managing Director of Microtek International Limited.
Our Designer sketch by Sanlisa and Vipin Agrawal, Desired clothes by Raj and Avantika from AFM BY Avantika
