Admired companies to watch in India 2025

Distinguished group of companies in India earning widespread respect
As we journey through 2025, a distinguished group of companies in India is earning widespread admiration for their visionary leadership, impactful strategies, and unwavering commitment to excellence. These organizations are not just driving growth—they are setting powerful examples through innovation, integrity, and customer-centric values. Their ability to adapt, inspire, and lead across dynamic markets places them in a league of their own. From industry pioneers to rising stars, these admired companies are redefining success and making a meaningful difference. Keep an eye on them as they continue to influence and elevate India’s business landscape in 2025.
Lodha
Lodha, India’s leading luxury real estate developer, is renowned for creating the world’s finest developments across its residential, commercial, and digital infrastructure portfolio. With a legacy spanning over four decades and nearly 100 million sq. ft. Lodha continues to transform urban landscapes with a robust 110+ million sq. ft. of ongoing and planned developments. Their self-contained ecosystems, open spaces, and infrastructure excellence redefine modern living.
Deeply committed to sustainability, Lodha aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, leading the industry’s low-carbon transition. The company also fosters a talent-first culture under its EVP, “Build the Best, Be the Best,” promoting inclusivity, diversity, and growth among its 5000+ associates. In 2024, Lodha was ranked 64th in India’s Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work®, featured among the Top 50 Best Workplaces for Millennials, and honored as the Best in the Real Estate Industry.
Trexo Global
Trexo Global is revolutionizing the intellectual property landscape through intelligent innovation. Founded by industry veterans with over 50 years of combined experience, Trexo blends deep legal expertise with cutting-edge technology to redefine how IP professionals operate. Its modular, AI-powered platform streamlines complex IP workflows without disrupting existing systems, enabling legal teams to work faster and file smarter. Central to this transformation is JUNE—Trexo’s proprietary intelligent assistant and the world’s first purpose-built automation engine for IP professionals. JUNE minimizes manual effort, accelerates filings, and enhances productivity across the board. From automation to next-gen productivity tools, Trexo is empowering firms to unlock the full value of their IP assets. More than a platform, Trexo Global is a strategic partner in driving precision, profitability, and performance in the digital age of intellectual property.
UEDC (Upcrest Engineering Design Consultants)
As India moves forward on its path to sustainability, UEDC (Upcrest Engineering Design Consultants) stands out as a leader in integrated building services. Guided by the vision of Vevaik Mahajan, the firm is raising standards in high-performance, energy-efficient building design and delivery. UEDC specializes in MEP systems and offers a wide range of sustainable design services, including third party commissioning, earth air tunnels, passive cooling, DEVAPs, radiant cooling, and geothermal systems across healthcare, education, commercial, premium residential, hospitality, and industrial sectors.
With over 500+ successfully delivered projects covering more than 75million square feet, UEDC applies advanced engineering practices and proven design technologies to provide reliable, performance-driven services for the built environment. Expanding its presence across India and key global markets such as the UAE, Europe, East Africa, and Southeast Asia, UEDC is redefining the future of engineering—where performance meets purpose and infrastructure is guided by intelligence.
Bhoruka Extrusions Pvt. Ltd.
Bhoruka Extrusions Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of YKK AP Inc., Japan, is leading the aluminium extrusion industry with technology-driven value creation. Guided by YKK AP's purpose of "Building a Better Society Through Architectural Products," Bhoruka offers 100% made-to-order Extrusions for Building & Construction and OEM segments.
Bhoruka Extrusions has also launched IWIN Aluminium Doors and Windows from YKK AP, engineered for superior air, water, and sound resistance, providing unmatched performance and durability for residential and commercial projects.
A significant technical value addition is Bhoruka's integration of AI and Machine Learning in its E-Planner, enhancing production efficiency, forecasting demand, and optimizing material planning to ensure on-time, in-full (OTIF) deliveries. Alongside the Bhoruka 360 CRM System and real-time self-updating e-catalogue, Bhoruka ensures seamless real-time information access. By leveraging advanced technologies and focusing on sustainability, Bhoruka delivers technology-enabled value creation ensuring quality and customer satisfaction.
Adhyyan Books
Adhyyan Books is India’s leading self-publishing house, known for delivering personalized, end-to-end publishing solutions tailored to each author’s unique vision. From professional editing and captivating cover design to global distribution and strategic marketing, Adhyyan Books equips authors with everything they need to make their book a success.
Recognized as the Fastest Growing Publishing House by World MSME and featured as an "Iconic Brand to Watch in 2025" on the Economic Times, Adhyyan Books has become a trusted name in the publishing industry.
The company was founded by CA (Dr.) Nitin Soni, a bestselling author and publishing expert who has mentored thousands of aspiring writers to become published authors and reach bestseller status. His contributions have also earned him recognition as one of India’s Change Makers on The Times of India.
Whizz HR
Whizz HR was founded in 2017 by Sairose Mosani with a simple belief: HR should feel human, not robotic. Starting with five clients, we’ve grown to 500+ clients and shaped 40,000+ careers across industries. Since expanding to Dubai in 2021, we’ve helped 100+ businesses grow and placed 150+ professionals in the right roles.
At Whizz HR, we go beyond filling positions—we build long-term partnerships, aligning people with purpose and businesses with future-ready talent. We also develop customised recruitment apps and AI-driven hiring solutions, blending innovation with our human-first approach. Our process is digital-first, but our values stay human-first.
Amrithaa Dairy
Amirthaa Dairy, one of Tamil Nadu’s premier dairy brands, has flourished under the dynamic leadership of Dhayalan Mohanasundaram, Joint Managing Director. Established in 1984, the company pioneered full-cream milk supply exclusively for tea shops, a regional first. Dhayalan has spearheaded the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including a fully automated SCADA system, enabling seamless handling of 5 lakh liters of milk daily while maintaining strict FSSAI compliance for quality and purity.
With a network of 1,500+ collection centers and over 15,000 farmers, Amirthaa ensures transparency, real-time milk analysis, timely farmer payments, and efficient doorstep delivery across South India. His focus on innovation includes integrating automated CRM systems, optimizing operations from procurement to delivery. Beyond business, Dhayalan’s dedication to social good is reflected in the creation of the Amirthaa Trust, reinforcing the company’s values of community and care.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.