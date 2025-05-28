Admired companies to watch in India 2025

As we journey through 2025, a distinguished group of companies in India is earning widespread admiration for their visionary leadership, impactful strategies, and unwavering commitment to excellence. These organizations are not just driving growth—they are setting powerful examples through innovation, integrity, and customer-centric values. Their ability to adapt, inspire, and lead across dynamic markets places them in a league of their own. From industry pioneers to rising stars, these admired companies are redefining success and making a meaningful difference. Keep an eye on them as they continue to influence and elevate India’s business landscape in 2025.

Lodha

Lodha, India’s leading luxury real estate developer, is renowned for creating the world’s finest developments across its residential, commercial, and digital infrastructure portfolio. With a legacy spanning over four decades and nearly 100 million sq. ft. Lodha continues to transform urban landscapes with a robust 110+ million sq. ft. of ongoing and planned developments. Their self-contained ecosystems, open spaces, and infrastructure excellence redefine modern living.

Deeply committed to sustainability, Lodha aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, leading the industry’s low-carbon transition. The company also fosters a talent-first culture under its EVP, “Build the Best, Be the Best,” promoting inclusivity, diversity, and growth among its 5000+ associates. In 2024, Lodha was ranked 64th in India’s Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work®, featured among the Top 50 Best Workplaces for Millennials, and honored as the Best in the Real Estate Industry.

Trexo Global