A Taste of History: Indian cuisine earns first-ever three Michelin stars in Dubai

An Indian restaurant in Dubai was awarded the maximum three Michelin stars Thursday—the first time the prestigious honour has been given to Indian cuisine anywhere in the world.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Tresind Studio was named a three-star winner at the Michelin Guide's fourth Dubai ceremony, along with another Dubai restaurant—FZN by Bjorn Frantzen.

It also marks the first time restaurants in the United Arab Emirates received the top Michelin rating.

"Today I realised what is the word called 'only' and how heavy it is when we are awarded (the three stars) as the only Indian restaurant," said Bhupender Nath, founder of Tresind Studio.

Chef Himanshu Saini, 38, said he felt "proud" that the fine-dining restaurant had made history.