From Ashwini Vaishnaw on AI regulation diplomacy to IndiGo's competition blitz, our top stories of the week

1) Ashwini Vaishnaw and India's AI mission



While there is no denying that artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way society functions daily, its involvement at such a minute level also requires oversight to protect the interests of that same society. In an exclusive interview with Forbes India, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals how the country is working on a framework that balances innovation and safety, while drawing on its democratic ethos to shape tech policy. Vaishnaw positions India not as a follower of Western models, but as a frontrunner in creating an inclusive, transparent, and locally rooted governance architecture. Read more about his insights on India's AI mission and semiconductor readiness in this exclusive interview.

2) Onto global dominance



First, IndiGo went for the domestic market, long a monopoly of Air India. Now, it is also chasing Tata Group's legacy brand in international skies. Under the leadership of CEO Pieter Elbers, India’s largest airline is now matching Air India’s aggressive expansion with long-haul ambitions, wide-body aircraft orders, and a growing presence in global aviation hubs. Efficiency, brand consistency, and new routes to Asia, Europe, and beyond are what InterGlobe Aviation Limited is banking on. This turf war in the skies is already redefining India's aviation landscape.

3) GLP-1 gold rush and India

Blockbuster drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro—initially developed for diabetes—have opened up a multi-billion-dollar market in weight management. Indian pharmaceutical giants like Sun Pharma, Cipla, Biocon, and Mankind Pharma are now racing to catch up, investing in GLP-1 class drug R&D and exploring biosimilar partnerships. Despite steep regulatory hurdles, production complexity, and aggressive global competition, everyone wants to come ahead in the race. But does that really help the consumer? Here's a deep analysis of whether the risks outweigh the rewards.

Discover

1) Reshaping global commerce

As the global economy undergoes a structural transformation, India is moving swiftly to reposition itself within the evolving trade landscape. While the government is crafting policies aimed at boosting manufacturing, such as PLI schemes and significant bilateral free trade agreements, such as the one struck with the UK, it is also signalling a proactive shift from protectionism to strategic openness. The recent spike in smartphones, machinery, and electric component exports reveals a shift from raw material exporter to high-value player. With friendshoring, China+1 strategies, and global protectionism shaping the narrative, India is emerging as a reliable, resilient alternative, reshaping global commerce one corridor at a time.