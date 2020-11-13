After big scores in IT sector, Hiren Chauhan bats for Empire State Titans on USA Cricket pitch

Empire State Titans, the only minor league team awarded by USA Cricket in New York state, has been acquired by Empire State Cricket LLC, a company founded by Hiren Chauhan. As the owner of the team and head of management, Hiren Chauhan, who has made a name in IT, management and business arenas, aims that Empire State Titans portrays the best sporting practices and cricketing skills. The team management is devoting all their energies to making New York proud as a home ground for cricket on the East Coast. Empire State Titans team embodies the nature and spirit of New York as it is a perfect example of diversity in skills and ethnicity. Professional cricketers from all around the world are welcome to the Titans team. However, the elements of dedication, loyalty, talent, and teamwork are the team management's significant expectations. “The Minor League team for New York State is an initiative towards helping young cricketers to develop their skills in a professional environment,” said Chauhan. “The passion for cricket is growing in America, and the Empire State Titans is an excellent platform for talent to acquire a purpose. We will ensure to provide proper training and professional support to our players as well as help them to develop a winning attitude.” USA cricket is an Associate Member of the International Cricket Council. It is recognized as the ICC’s 105th member country. The whole project works in partnership with USA Cricket and American Cricket Enterprises (ACE). Hiren Chauhan has various projects and successful business ventures to his credit. With more than 25 years of experience in the IT sector, management and other business arenas, Chauhan pioneered the rise of various technologies such as Cloud, Big Data, Block chain, etc. A serial entrepreneur, Chauhan has been a key member and co-founder of multiple successful startups, securing significant initial funding between $1 million to $10 million from various capital firms and investors. Now, as takes a new role on the cricket pitch with Empire State Titans, Hiren Chauhan's core idea is to provide a healthy direction to youngsters to channelize their energies. As the Managing Director and Partner of Cyber Consulting Inc., Chauhan is sharing the essence of his 25-year-long experience with the society. He supports and mentors many young entrepreneurs for success and personal growth. The world-class management of Empire State Titans keeps all the training and matches in line. The works together effectively despite their ethnic diversity. Chauhan’s diverse background includes holding senior positions in government, participating in outreach programs, working closely with the youth and new immigrants to familiarize them with advanced technologies. One of his businesses, an IT consulting firm, Cyber Consulting Inc., has a portfolio of blue-chip clients and has been at the forefront of IT’s evolution since 1998, with longstanding working relationships with the private and public sector. Chauhan has been celebrated locally and internationally, with his most recent honor being the LIBN’s Diversity in Business Award 2020. He has also been recognized with special honors by New York State Assembly for his exceptional entrepreneurial spirit. Going forward, he is committed to spearheading progress in effective technology-based solutions for businesses, public institutions and global communities.