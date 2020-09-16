APPL Industries Limited: Make India with Made In India

The Indian plastics industry offer excellent potential in terms of capacity, infrastructure, and skilled manpower. Among the industry’s major strengths is the availability of raw materials in the country. It is supported by many polymer producers, and moulded components manufacturers in the country.
One such Family Owned prominent player that has placed itself as the torchbearer of the Indian plastics Industry is APPL Industries Limited (https://www.applindustries.com
). As the largest Indian compounder with an annual Installed capacity of 145,000 MT, it stands amongst the most trusted brands in today’s era. APPL founded by Mr Inder Jain has commenced a journey in 1990, from Delhi that has been progressive, and inspiring for the new-age players.
Headquartered in Hinjewadi, Pune – the company has a workforce of 500+ professionals with 7 Automated plants located at strategic demographic locations; ensuring consistent material quality and safe working environment for their employees.
APPL has prominent OEM’s including Bajaj, Ford, IKEA, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, PSA Groupe, Renault & Nissan, Tata Motors, TVS, and Volkswagen many more. Catering to prestigious clients like, Fiem, Lumax, Mainetti, Minda, Mothersons group, SMRC,Soggefi MNR, Subros, Sundram Auto, Taffe, Varroc Group and many more.
Apart from serving a plethora of Indian clients, it has increased its prominence at the global market by having major joint ventures with companies based in Europe and USA.
APPL Has been providing end-to-end material solutions from choosing the material to Designing and Manufacturing of compounds based on Thermoplastics and Engineering Plastics, Color and Speciality Additive Masterbatches, In support with its own NABL Accredited Lab that helps us to maintain the trust and confidence among the clients across the world. Today Being a major Compounds Supplier we are having Global approvals from almost all OEM's across various sectors.
For the global business opportunities, APPL has set up a Manufacturing Facility at SEZ Dahej, Gujarat to cater overseas markets and meet the huge potential of raw material sourcing from India.
We have been working On IMC technology (Long Glass Fibre reinforced Components). With IMC lines we are able to make light weight structural parts like Bumper Beam and Car Tailgates and many Electric Vehicle Components.
APPL is also working on many futuristic products and technologies not only Automotive, But Defence, Railways, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications. Also taking special efforts and initiatives on Sustainable Products.
Soon we will be formalising a Technical collaboration which will enable APPL’s Manufacturing presence in South America and Europe and massive expansion plans for India to be announced soon.
