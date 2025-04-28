Auro Realty: Pioneers of urban transformation in Hyderabad

Auro Realty, formerly known as Aurobindo Realty, has rapidly emerged as a prominent player in Hyderabad's real estate sector in a short span of time. Established in 2016, the company’s technology-driven approach and emphasis on quality in all projects help building a new era of Hyderabad.

Auro Realty's portfolio includes luxury residential and commercial properties and encompasses over 31 million sq. ft. of development, reflecting its exponential growth and dedication to quality. The company's projects are characterized by cutting-edge design, advanced construction technologies, and a customer-centric approach prioritizing timely delivery and transparency.

Notable residential projects such as The Pearl, Kohinoor, and The Regent represent Auro Realty's vision in developing luxurious living spaces that blend comfort with modern amenities, each receiving numerous accolades, including the International Safety Awards from the British Safety Council. Adding to this list is Sansa County by Auro Tattva - a JV between Auro Realty and Tattva Group, which is the first and largest integrated township, spanning 313 Acres, catering to modern families seeking space, serenity, and value in Hyderabad’s fast-expanding peripheries.

On the commercial front, Auro Realty has made strides with projects like Galaxy and Orbit. Galaxy, at 25-story height, stands as India's tallest precast commercial office space and holds a pre-certified LEED v4 Gold Rating from USGBC. Orbit, a 1.1 million sq. ft. office space, has been awarded the 2018 Best Office Architecture of India at the Asia Pacific Property Awards.

Auro Realty's commitment to sustainability is evident in its pursuit of crafting energy-efficient structures and integrating eco-friendly practices across its projects. Embracing advanced technologies and sustainable building practices, the company ensures that developments are state-of-the-art and environmentally responsible.

As Hyderabad continues to evolve into a global hub, Auro Realty remains ahead, crafting landmarks that embody the city's spirit and future aspirations.

