Photo of the day: Tourists return to Kashmir

Indian tourists take pictures inside the Nishat Mughal Garden in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 27, 2025. The Pahalgam attack leads to the cancellation of nearly 80 percent of tourist bookings in the valley, delivering a severe blow to the tourism sector, which contributes significantly to the region's GDP. This setback comes at a time when the region witnesses back-to-back tourism booms and hopes for a bumper tourist season this year as well.

Image: Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto via Getty Images