Badr Berrada: The Disruptive Tech Entrepreneur

Badr Berrada, Founder & CEO of BBN Times
and international best-selling author, is a bright tech genius, who manages a team of more than 150 renowned industry experts through his online platform. Covering business, technology, entrepreneurship, science, and society, BBN Times has grown tremendously to become a trusted and reliable source of information for government officials, CEOs, and key decision-makers. Mr. Berrada is a successful young entrepreneur based in London with his wife.
He recently co-authored the Growth Hacking Book 2 and is now working on Innovating at Ten with a NASA solar system ambassador to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. He is utilising his knowledge to help people understand and deploy technology through education, training, and experiments.
Badr has grown up in Morocco and pursued his studies in the United Kingdom, where he attended the City, University of London Business School (formerly known as Cass Business School), and the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE). After completing his master’s degree, Berrada started his entrepreneurial journey from his laptop by growing a global online platform that gathers millions of readers. From Casablanca’s palm trees to Canary Wharf’s skyscrapers, Badr went through some hurdles to grow his company, including exporting his vision to the west and overcoming implicit racism to establish his company as a media leader. BBN Times’ legacy does not stop at only informing people, but also inspire, educate, and entertain with high-quality content.
“Our world is full of innovative ideas, but success only comes through action and developing a winning culture. No one succeeds in business alone; it’s a team effort. Stay calm and focused. Foster an open communication policy. Never give up on your dreams,” says Badr Berrada, tech entrepreneur & best-selling author
When asking Badr about BBN Times’ uniqueness, he emphasised his company’s core mission of bringing accessible, easy-to-read, and actionable information for any reader with no editorial bias. He believes in diversity and inclusion. No matter your background, you will always find relevant content to your needs. The BBN Times’ experts are amongst the world’s best qualified in their field. Badr Berrada is also proud of his origins by stating that Morocco is a country with a diverse culture and rich history.
His company has been featured by leading universities, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), and New York University (NYU). BBN Times has also been endorsed by large corporations, including Vodafone, Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Virgin Group, and IBM. BBN Times’ legacy does not stop at helping reputed institutions and corporations only, but also allows disabled people to have access to instant information. BBN Times aims to bring visually impaired people access to quality of information right in their footsteps. With the help of artificial intelligence, BBN Times is now equipped with an audio option across all articles to provide equal access to information.
Badr Berrada has become a prominent figure in India and around the world due to the success of BBN Times and his best-selling books. Mastering SEO skills, web development, and excellent customer service, he is attracting every day influential contributors and advertisers. They see his platform as a vital tool to promote their research and knowledge and gain relevance in an international and competitive digital market. BBN Times receives numerous applications from leading business executives and scientists to join the platform, and have access to a vast pool of readers and an established network of experts.
Badr’s journey is the living proof that anyone with a dream to enter the digital market successfully is possible. No matter the hurdles, his legacy advocates today how technology can empower others, no matter their background, education, and past experiences. BBN Times is an excellent example that dreams can come true if we dare to pursue them.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.