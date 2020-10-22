Building India's first organised investor's community: TogetherInvesting Club

2020 has been marked as a year of unique events, surprising the learned professionals across the board. Where some businesses are evolving at a rate never witnessed before, on the other hand, economies are trying their best to keep as many ships sailing as possible. This has changed the way the assets are positioned amidst investors and how everyone looks at the financial markets. Anticipating the shift in interest of the investors, from discretionary asset management to non-discretionary or self-managed portfolios, TogetherInvesting Club was launched by Atul Goswami & Deepti Atul Goswami under the aegis of A3D Capital LLP in March 2020. After working for companies like Down Jones Telerate and Fidelity Investment in senior-level Global roles, Atul realized that there is a huge gap in the market between investors and financial products companies, particularly in the year 2020, when there has been a huge fundamental shift in the economic forces & everyone is looking at the financial markets. So he combined his experience of Financial services and building a business community in Delhi of 600+ business owners in creating a community of informed and trained investors. Within a short period of 6 months, the team has grown to 10 dedicated professionals, they have launched 6 clubs with over 100 paid members from across 13 cities and 2 countries and have generated over Rs. 25+ lacs with the target to reach 50 cities and 5 countries and cross 3 Cr in revenue by 2021. The concept of the TogetherInvesting Club (TIC) is to develop a community of trained and informed investors. They bring together 15-20 investors and train them on various asset classes in on weekends in a capsule size training program of a couple of hours. This is then followed by 1-2-1 coaching with each club member, to help them understand the concepts in detail and clear any doubts. After two months of learning investment together, the club members start researching at least one stock/investment product each and come back to the fortnightly meeting to share their research and recommendations. This helps investors take a collective decision regarding any investment, giving them the confidence to invest in a group, and thereby minimizing the risk. They collectively do their own research and not take advice from someone who is not known to them or investing in the opportunity which is not verified or just floated as a “Tip” on SMSs or various channels. In view of member's growth, the club is constantly visited and supported by industry experts and market veterans from diverse backgrounds to help feed all brains with varied interests. The idea is to ensure members are not limited by an asset class and have a holistic approach to investing and understanding the asset pyramid as a whole. The Club also organizes startup funding events called JUMPSTART, exclusively for its club members to witness and participate in startup fundraising, mentoring, and strategic exits. With the vision to grow the community of investors, TogetherInvesting Club is expanding on franchise mode targeting 75 clubs by the end of 2021 in 50 different cities globally. The Mumbai franchise was closed in the first three months of its launch to build a strong investor community in Maharashtra. Today there are Six TogetherInvesting Clubs in India that are empowering the investors with their expert knowledge and grooming them on the markets for setting strong & stable feet in the financial sector.