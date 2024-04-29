Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Celebrating golfing brilliance: Reminiscing the magic moments from HSBC Golf League Season 2

Relive the finest golfing experience as Season 2 comes to an end, while the passion burns brighter among golfing enthusiasts, professionals and corporate leaders remain in anticipation of Season 3

BRAND CONNECT | PAID POST
Published: Apr 29, 2024 05:01:29 PM IST

The Season 2 of the HSBC Golf League was much more than a sporting tale of camaraderie and glory. It was a celebration of the golfing spirit of India that resonated through the hearts of professionals, enthusiasts and industry leaders alike.

The success of Season 2 can be claimed to be much bigger than the first season because of the 5X oversubscription in the Golf League app and the thrilling participation of top corporate leaders across diverse industries.

Recap of the Outstanding Format in HSBC Golf League 2024

Spanning across five major cities in India, the HSBC Golf League continues for several months, with each round taking place at an iconic premium golf course. The cities for the regional rounds of Season 2 included Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. There were two additional rounds in Delhi and Mumbai due to the overwhelming demand for participation.

The grand finale was reserved for Pune at Oxford Golf Resort, one of the top international golf courses renowned around the globe. All the winners of the regional rounds automatically qualified for the golfing finale at Pune. Overall, the HSBC Golf League format extended beyond the greens; it offered a special opportunity to blend with like-minded leaders and gain lifelong friends.

A Promising Launch Event of HSBC Golf League Season 2

The launch event featured a notable lineup of guests, including cricket icon Kapil Dev, Anisha Padukone, and emerging golf stars Zara Anand and Diksha Dagar. Their presence added prestige to the occasion, fostering a celebratory atmosphere and a shared love for the sport.

Steering the event with finesse was Charu Sharma, a renowned host who infused the gathering with vibrant energy. As the event progressed, it became clear that Season 2 of the HSBC Golf League was set to be grand, improved, and thrilling.

Two Regional Rounds at Delhi - ITC Grand Bharat

Delhi's regional rounds of the HSBC Golf League 2024 commenced amidst the luxurious setting of the ITC Grand Bharat, Delhi NCR. The events witnessed a convergence of corporate leaders and golf enthusiasts, emphasizing teamwork, strategy, and camaraderie.

Key figures such as Navnit Singh and Vidya Basarkod shared their insights on the intersection of business and golf, highlighting the significance of the league in fostering connections and promoting the sport's growth in India.

Throughout the event, participants showcased skill and dedication, culminating in a thrilling competition marked by resilience and true sportsmanship. Diksha Dagar, an Arjuna Awardee, added to one of the event's reputation with her exceptional performance.

Bengaluru Regional Round - Prestige Golfshire Club

The Bengaluru round of the HSBC Golf League, held at Prestige Golfshire Club, showcased golfing excellence, leadership, and connections. The day commenced with enthusiastic participants ready for a memorable experience.

In an exclusive press meet, Ranganath Ananth (Head - Distribution, Wealth & Personal Banking India) highlighted HSBC's commitment to promoting golf and creating a comprehensive banking ecosystem. Participants navigated the challenging fairways of Prestige Golfshire Club, culminating in a prize distribution ceremony recognizing outstanding performances.

Hyderabad Regional Round - Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club

The Hyderabad round of the HSBC India Golf League 2024 epitomized a fusion of passion and purpose, where golfers and enthusiasts convened to showcase their skills and dedication amidst the scenic Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club on February 10th, 2024.

Additionally, leaders and entrepreneurs from various sectors emphasized the significance of HSBC India Golf League in promoting networking and collaboration across industries.

Two Regional Rounds at Mumbai - Willingdon Sports Club & BPGC Chembur

In the bustling city of Mumbai, the HSBC Golf League 2024 unfolded at the picturesque Willingdon Sports Club and BPGC Chembur, epitomizing a blend of passion, solidarity, and triumph. Industry leaders and professional golfers converged to showcase their skills and forge connections for a brighter future.

Amidst the scenic fairways, a remarkable display of talent and sportsmanship unfolded as golfers pursued mastery. Challenges were met with perseverance, setting the stage for an exhilarating competition.

Pune Grand Finale - Oxford Golf Resort

Amidst the scenic splendor of the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune, the HSBC Golf League 2024 grand finale unfolded on March 17th, 2024. Esteemed leaders, including top HSBC India officials and renowned figures like Kapil Dev, graced the occasion, underscoring the significance of the event in promoting golfing excellence and networking opportunities.

With the ceremonial tee-off, the grand finale commenced, showcasing a blend of youthful exuberance and veteran finesse. As the day progressed, the competition intensified, with players experimenting with rare strategies and displaying remarkable skill on the greens.

The event's climax arrived with a spectacular prize distribution ceremony, where veteran Kapil Dev honored the 4 winners among the 580 league participants with accolades and trophies.

Top HSBC leaders congregated beside Kapil Dev during the prize distribution to commemorate and encourage the winners. A few of the HSBC leaders additionally presented a brief speech reinforcing HSBC’s continued commitment to present leaders with an extraordinary networking platform while basking in their golfing glory.

The prestigious victors included Nitesh Shindey, Puttaraj B.N., Jagadish Jangid, and Keerthana Rajeev, showcasing their exemplary golfing prowess.

You can watch the exclusive grand finale presentation of the HSBC Golf League here:

Anticipation for Season 3

As mentioned by Ranganath Ananth and other HSBC leaders, HSBC will continue to steadily invest in the HSBC Golf League, making Season 3 bigger and better by welcoming more corporate leaders into the exquisite golfing experience. As promised, HSBC will continue to offer customers 24 free games across the best golf courses, and 12 additional training courses through The Golf League app.

Looking ahead, participants and enthusiasts are encouraged to engage with the Golf League app, which HSBC is committed to making one of the best golfing apps in the country. With its seamless functionality and exclusive offers, the app embodies the spirit of the HSBC Golf League.

Explore the world of golf with HSBC Premier: Know more!

Download The Golf League app today if you haven’t already done so!

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

