CloudThat recognised as a finalist of 2020 Microsoft learning partner of the year award

Bangalore, Karnataka, India - August 13, 2020: CloudThat, a global leader in cloud technology skills training, has been recognized as the Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year 2020 Finalist. The company was honoured among global top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. CloudThat becomes the only company in Asia to receive this honour.
Bhavesh Goswami, Founder & CEO of CloudThat, said “With Microsoft, we have consistently trained the most people on Azure in India and maintained exceptional quality in our training. We are humbled that a globally renowned brand Microsoft has acknowledged our efforts in delivering quality training to IT professionals and organizations on Azure. It is a moment of joy and pride that we are the only partner in the Asia region to receive this award. Our recognition as a finalist of this prestigious award is a huge achievement for the entire CloudThat team”.
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. The 2020 finalists were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from 3300+ nominations from more than 100 different countries based on their commitment to customers, their solutions’ impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies. CloudThat was recognized for providing outstanding training solutions and services in the Learning Partner of the Year category.
“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”
Incorporated in 2012, CloudThat is one of the first companies in India to provide training & consulting services on Azure and other cloud platforms, AI/ML, DevOps and IoT technologies for SMBs & Enterprise clients. Headquartered in Bengaluru, CloudThat has a global footprint and has trained more than 200K IT professionals and successfully delivered corporate training at large MNCs and fortune 500 companies.
To make cloud learning faster and economical for IT professionals and computer graduates, CloudThat has introduced its flagship program Azure Mastery Pass
to help them gain access to all Azure courses on 3, 6 or 12-month subscription model.
CloudThat is a Microsoft Gold Partner, AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Partner, Databricks Partner, RedHat Certified Training Partner among others. CloudThat is uniquely positioned to be the single technology source for organizations looking to utilize the flexibility and power that cloud computing provides.
To know more about CloudThat Technologies, please visit www.cloudthat.in
for training and www.cloudthat.com
for consulting services or reach out to media@cloudthat.com
