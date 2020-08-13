Marcello Cantu's mindset separates him from the competition

A strong mindset helped elite entrepreneur Marcello Cantu find substantial success. His positive outlook on life and many experiences have helped him overcome many challenges in his life. Growing up, Cantu did not know exactly what he wanted to be. He was raised watching his grandfather build a family business that lasted over three decades. He figured he would end up working in the family business as well, but deep inside he knew that he wanted more. He wanted his own business as well as the freedom associated with being his own boss.
He opted to attend college instead but was hesitant to finish his degree in business after realizing the professor who was teaching him had never opened a business himself. Cantu was almost finished with school, so he figured there was no point in dropping out. He graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with a degree in marketing. With a diploma in hand and his bags packed, Cantu moved to Los Angeles where he met his first business partner, Andy Ta Kong. They had similar goals and met again at Ta Kong’s birthday party later in the year. While all the guests partied away, the two snuck upstairs and spent their night discussing different business ideas and a potential partnership.
Ta Kong’s roommate, Paul Gerard Parker, was eager to join their project after hearing their innovative plans. The group had now expanded to a partnership of three like-minded entrepreneurs. Cantu attended his second E-commerce networking event where a Bangladeshi entrepreneur by the name of Mohammed Shakaoat was scheduled to speak. The two connected fairly quickly. Shakaoat was persistent in meeting to discuss his business ideas. Cantu realized how knowledgeable he was in the world of business as he had owned quite a few businesses across multiple industries.
Together, the four of them created Project Wifi, an Amazon management and dropshipping mentorship business helping owners to scale their new businesses. Cantu stated, “Take it day by day and do not compare yourself to the biggest and baddest out there. Everyone starts somewhere.”
Marcello Cantu is an entrepreneur who you can expect to see big things from in the near future.
.
