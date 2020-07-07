Completing Lives and Writing Journeys

Crafted for distinguished individuals who demand quality in all that they do, Vows for Eternity
is a bespoke matrimonial service headquartered in New York, with an established presence in Mumbai, New Delhi, and London. The company is a true reflection of its Founder CEO, Anuradha Gupta — global in approach and reach, but inherently traditional in values.
Excerpts from an interview:
Men and women are increasingly prioritising their careers over marriage. Does that have an impact on finding a life partner?
In a lot of ways stereotypical gender roles have significantly changed with the new dynamics that financial independence brings between a couple, especially with both men and women thriving to achieve their career goals and following their passions. Added to this are the complexities that time brings with it, as people get older they are more set in their own ways and less willing to change or adapt to differences.
I truly believe that marriage is built on the four pillars of friendship, trust, respect, and loyalty. Finding the right personality fit and common values between both individuals and families are the keys to a good partnership. But the most important things in life don’t just ‘fit in’. Instead, they need to be nurtured, for which patience, openness and acceptance are the keys.
Tell us more about Vows For Eternity
We are very selective about the members we enlist, and that’s reflected in the quality of our database through the 10 years that we’ve been around. Our members are successful, well-travelled, progressive individuals, who look at marriage as a partnership in the true sense of the word. Our members are based around the world and we offer a confidential and personalised service that breaks away from relying on biodatas or mere algorithms. My team and I make an effort to understand each member’s personality, value systems, and mindset well before we start matchmaking, offering our clients a service that puts them first. Also, with an established presence across London, New Delhi and Mumbai, we work to reflect a persona which is global in approach and reach, but inherently traditional in values when we bring to our clients the kind of a match they desire.
Do you cater to people from diverse backgrounds and circumstances?
Yes, that’s the beauty of having a client pool where the focus is on quality as opposed to quantity. Our members typically spanning the 24-45 age group bring a richness of diversity, be it socio-economic, geographic or the career path that they pursue.
Some members know what they want, and sometimes the parents struggle to find the kind of person they have in mind! I often come in and try to bridge that gap, as I am in between these two generations. At other times, the value add is the help we provide in this very significant and personal journey by being their sounding board!
Both our memberships
reflect the diversity of our members. The Privilege Suite is our signature, bespoke service where members could be from the highest echelons of industry, are celebrities, or very senior professionals. Our Premium membership, has been exclusively designed for individuals who are well driven and extremely accomplished in whatever sphere of work they choose.
For more information
E-mail:
contactus@vowsforeternity.com
Visit: www.vowsforeternity.com
