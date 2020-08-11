Corona Kavach by Max Bupa—The protection against Pandemic

It is an undeniable fact that the importance of a health insurance wasn’t anyone’s top priority till the Covid-19 pandemic hit the globe. Health insurance as a commodity in the form of a service had limited buyers and investors. Two major reasons being a pandemic had not hit India in the last hundred years and lack of awareness about health insurance products. People are now trying to prioritise their health and evaluating the benefits of having a health insurance, which protects you against the problems that come along a pandemic.
The pandemic made the spectre of hospitalisation a real threat, especially where there was a high possibility of multiple member of the same family getting hospitalised at the same time. For a Covid-19 positive patient an average hospitalisation of 5-7 days for the treatment of symptoms, about 10 days of hospitalisation for a person with severe conditions and in worse cases movement of the patient to an Intensive Care Unit added to the miseries of the people suffering by being the recipient of a bill, which would exhaust and surpass the family savings. This is where the Corona Kavach health insurance
plays your knight in shining armour and saves you from exhausting your hard-earned savings in a jiffy.
A comprehensive health insurance plan is beneficial in combating the current pandemic as well as future pandemic blues. Max Bupa has introduced its Corona Kavach family floater plan
, which offers coverage from ₹ 50,000 and goes up to ₹ 5,00,000 with flexible tenures of 3.5, 6.5 and 9.5 months. Some other features of the Corona Kavach plan include:
- Covers Comorbidities arising from COVID-19;
- Home Care Treatment - Up to Sum Insured; and
- Family Combination Applicable - Up to 2 Adults & 4 Children
A health insurance plan that covered Covid-19 treatment was the need of the hour and so Max Bupa has been agile enough to act as per the government regulations and add it to their existing list of plans for the benefit of one and all. As a responsible health insurance policy
providing company, Max Bupa has Corona Kavach plan for both individual and family. Apart from the major features of the policy listed above, there are some other key features as well which are as follows:
- No Room Rent Cap - Covered up to single private room
- Digital First Policy - You will only receive a digital copy of this policy.
- Pre & Post Hospitalisation - We cover expenses 15 days before hospitalisation and 30 days post-discharge
- Hospitalisation Expenses - Covered up to sum insured expenses for COVID-19 hospitalisation
- Alternative Treatment - Treatments under Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Yoga and Homeopathy covered
- Home Care Expenses - Treatment at home for Covid-19 covered on positive Covid-19 diagnosis
As per a Max Bupa survey, in pre Covid-19 pandemic times only 37 per cent of youth saw new-age diseases as a reasonable reason to buy a health insurance. But, with the ongoing pandemic, the youngsters have started to acknowledge and appreciate the importance of a health insurance, nearly 57 per cent of the surveyed base. Another positive aspect is that the importance and acceptance of a health insurance
has successfully made the female population eager to buy a comprehensive health plan.
The pandemic has put people in a situation where they have started preparing for the worst and what better protection could you plan for than a comprehensive health insurance plan which covers you and your family during a health crisis. What people saw as a recurring/annual expense against a contingency, which may or may not occur, they have now altered their perception and perceive health insurance as a tool to be free of uncertainties.
Health insurance buyers have become more alert and aware of their purchases with rise in queries and concerns surrounding the inclusion of Covid-19 along with other new-age diseases. With a higher number of young women buying health insurance policies, they have been particular about and thorough with the kind of health insurance they would want for themselves and their families.
