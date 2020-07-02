COVID-19: Abdul Hafiz Ali Sutacio on how traveling and generating money through it would never be the same

Over 200 countries have been affected by COVID-19, and this has led to economies and various industries suffering a major setback. The travel and tourism industry was one of the first sectors to bear the brunt of this crisis. And with that, many from the industry, starting from the airlines to hospitality and more, saw little to no work coming in. This meant job cuts and losses in huge numbers. The entire segment of travel bloggers and influencers who were solely reliant on travel are facing major difficulties as traveling was not only their best source of income but a part of their lives as well. Abdul Hafiz Ali Sutacio, one of the renowned travel bloggers from the Phillippines has gone ahead to speak at length about the issues a travel blogger has been facing due to coronavirus pandemic. He shares, "But for all of them, traveling has been not only their best source of income but a part of their lives as well. As they fill up their blogs and social media accounts with stories and images of their adventures for their followers, this pandemic has brought their lives to a complete halt" He further adds, "Travel blogging is a promising niche job. I usually travel two to three times a year in a slow pace process. COVID_19 means the loss of income stream and restrictions have forced me to stay home while planning my next content from the previous trip. I think, being on the road for years at an early age, unprecedented times like this is a crisis that can happen to travelers. The pandemic is causing me a lot of stress while staying home and as a digital creator as a general, the resources could be limited. Travel will no longer be the same. Travel bloggers are going to adjust a lot when it comes to airport check-in, and the freedom of travel as an individual will be hard. I am struggling to think and plan my next content without travel. Aside from checking my previous photos in Italy two years ago, or my Sahara trip to Morocco, I want to provide content to my followers even restrictions are tough". Hafiz also says, "The travel industry has nosedived, and so the affiliate marketing and partnerships I had with booking websites will be gone. Most of my income stream comes from press trips or travel sponsored content that has to be canceled too. Three months ago, I received an e-mail from my client that the project will be canceled until further notice". "Now what? Travel blogging my life, I spent years building my online authority. I am an ex-pat and still currently connected with my employer. My work is essential during the lockdown while keeping my website run is something I am grateful for. However, I travel will be more limited. As a travel blogger, I have to keep content continuously and that will never stop. As a digital nomad for years, the pandemic taught us a lot of things about travel sustainability and authenticity on what we post". "I have seen in demand remote jobs nowadays if I can compare that 6 years ago. Most travel bloggers are digital nomads. We do the task- from website design, copywriting, we write for publications, online English teachers, and virtual assistants" At 23, Abdul Hafiz left the Philippines and started to travel solo twice a year. He took his first trip to Mexico as an escape to corporate life and began learning digital nomadism from travelers. Till date, Abdul has traveled across 3 continents in 140 cities while traveling solo. In 2015, one of his articles went viral and was offered as a contributor position to Huff Post USA Edition by the previous Editor in Chief Arianna Huffington.