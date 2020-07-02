Here's how Malvika Sheth's deep understanding of fashion & trends helped to build her own digital empire!

No matter where we live, fashion is a space that can bind us, but the truth is a good sense of style doesn’t come without effort and thought. After all, one must decide amongst thousands of choices and trends when it comes to the everyday task of dressing. However, thanks to some fashionistas, our lives are made easier. Malvika Sheth, digital content creator and style influencer is one of the best in the fashion space, and here’s why. Malvika’s relatability mixed with her effortless and aesthetic presentation of daily looks makes for the perfect place to find inspiration. Sheth is an LA based Indian influencer and over the past few years, with her marvellous posts on fashion, styling and trends, she has made a mark in the social media world. Malvika loves colours and hence, it can be safely said that her fashion choices are vibrant, lively and cool. Along with colours, Malvika Sheth makes sure she understands different fashion practices in the world and different cultures. A travel bug in her own right, she’s taken trips to all the major fashion weeks, whether it be New York, Paris, or Milan! This makes it easy for her to reach a wider audience who also has similar interests. Her Instagram page has a huge following of more than 65,000, and she has shared more than 1000 posts--most of which cater to fashion, styling and also make-up. Malvika also runs her own blog--apart from creating video and photo content for different apps and platforms. While all her content is striking, her writing makes a mark as she provides deep insight about her dressing, styling, latest trends and make-up. Her blog posts can be understood even by a beginner in search of easy fashion and beauty fixes. With such immense talent, growing followers and an audience that appreciates and trusts her knowledge of fashion, Malvika Sheth has rightfully built a digital empire. Her love for fashion and the zeal to do big has helped her become popular as a fashion content creator in today’s digital world.