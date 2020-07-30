Derrick Grace II: Best-Selling author, serial entrepreneur and full-time father makes Over $1.5 million per month

Derrick Grace II has spent the last several years of his life creating for himself an astonishing empire of educational business platforms. In today’s world, with aged education systems and a lack of direction for the youth, financial finesse becomes a much rarer skill than you’d expect. Grace has taken it upon himself to provide tools to help change that.
Grace found his first major financial success after selling an incredibly high rated apparel app on the Google Play store. Shortly after, Grace went viral, growing an astonishing social media presence reaching over 600,000 followers on Instagram alone. With so many connections at his fingertips, Grace would go on to use his following as a basis for his education systems.
Grace went on to write a series of books that covered a variety of important topics from child education and co-parenting to gun education. Grace became a best-selling author after independently publishing his books, selling over 50,000 copies. Grace also created a board game that is aimed at teaching financial literacy. The game is called “At Home Banking” which goes over real-world scenarios and teaches finances, small business ownership, and more within the gameplay. The game quickly sold out, selling over 8,000 copies.
To bring his education systems to the masses, Grace created the Independent Unlearn and Relearn Academy alongside the Unlearn and Relearn Movement. The movement focuses on financial independence, self-will, ownership, and family business, and has led to thousands of people becoming educated on important life skills. The goal of the movement is to help those that are uneducated on finances to learn how to achieve financial freedom.
Throughout all of his business ventures, Grace has maintained a loving relationship with his family, being a full-time father to his children and homeschooling. His focus on self- love, self-awareness, self-education, and self-preservation is reflected in not only his own life but in the systems he creates to educate, and he prides himself on “providing tangible and intangible results. You cannot debate those.”
Find Derrick on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/derrickgracetwo/
Visit Derrick’s website here: https://derrickgracetwo.com/
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.