Dr. P. Sridhar: A Visionary Healthcare Entrepreneur who wishes to serve Humanity

Today, when India’s healthcare industry is experiencing a never before kind of crisis in the form of a pandemic, there is one man who hasn’t wavered from his vision to make quality and affordable healthcare available to all. This man, Dr. P. Sridhar, is among the most sought in the Indian healthcare industry when it comes to setting up healthcare units. “What’s always bothered me is that even with the government doing all that it can, and the private sector participating in the healthcare Service delivery in a big way, there still remains a huge gap between the actual need and the availability of quality healthcare services at affordable prices to everyone. All my efforts are directed towards doing something about it,” says Dr. P. Sridhar, Managing Director of Renova group of hospitals, and a visionary leader in the healthcare industry who has built a reputation for himself with his vast knowledge and skills in planning and building healthcare service infrastructure. When it comes to setting up new hospitals or healthcare service setups, Dr. P. Sridhar is the man big corporations reach out to for advice, guidance and hands-on assistance. He is the man behind the success of Indo-American Cancer Institute & Research Centre, Omega Hospitals and ZIVA chain of infertility centers. With 20+ years of experience in the Healthcare industry, predominantly in Oncology. Dr. P. Sridhar helped turn Omega Hospitals into the second largest Oncology brand in India. He also helped Indo-American Cancer Institute & Research Centre, Hyderabad to develop from a 100 bedded facility to one with 450 beds within a span of five years. Dr. P. Sridhar is also on the Board of several other Healthcare providers advising them on their Growth strategy. “With so much experience in the industry, it’d have been a shame if I didn’t do something for my fellow countrymen. In these tough times when our country faces this pandemic challenge and is struggling to balance accessibility, affordability and quality in healthcare, our RENOVA Hospitals are ready to take on the responsibility for providing quality and affordable healthcare services to our community,” says Dr. P. Sridhar. Dr. P. Sridhar’s RENOVA Hospitals in Hyderabad is the first of the many planned, and is a testimony to his dedication towards Humanity. His vision is to deliver quality healthcare services to people living in periphery areas of cities at affordable prices. “Good hospitals are easy to find in big cities. Mostly located in posh areas, these big hospitals are quite inaccessible to the people living in rural and periphery areas of cities who have to face a lot of difficulties if and when they need quality and timely treatment. I wish to change this with my RENOVA Hospitals, starting from Hyderabad and then moving on to other cities and towns,” emphasises Dr. P. Sridhar. Dr. Sridhar established the first RENOVA Hospitals in Hyderabad in 2019 in collaboration with a few other like-minded doctor friends. He plans to add 5 more branches to RENOVA and spread its wings to various small towns and cities of India over the next couple of years. Dr. Sridhar’s efforts to serve humanity are not only restricted to the healthcare domain. He is a very generous man who is also associated with Sri Dharani Foundation too, serving people in the areas of Education, Health & Green Living. The zeal with which Dr. P. Sridhar keenly goes about his mission to serve humanity and the smile that he always has on his face makes us wish that there were more people with so much positive energy around us. A self-made healthcare-entrepreneur and a seasoned business leader who cares for people, men like Dr. P. Sridhar are rays of hope for our future generation.