Dr Priya G Modi says COVID-19 came as an alarm to the world

With increasing innovations and technology, our fast-moving lives came to a halt as the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world. The unanticipated lockdown brought everything to a standstill and the time spent in the lockdown has been quite an experience in many ways. In conversation with Digpu, Dr Priya G Modi, MBBS, MD Radiology, talks about how the global COVID-19 pandemic came as an alarming reality check to the world. She says its time to support local and also asks for forgiveness from the migrant workers for what they have gone through. Here are some takeaways from our conversation with Dr Priya G Modi including the life lessons to be learnt before coming out of this lockdown.Wearing masks when required should be made a lifestyle. Many serious diseases which infect the lungs mainly spread from person to person contact through the air and other mediums. For instance, when people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit, they propel the TB germs into the air. The incidence of the disease will significantly reduce if we wear mask regularly and prevent ourselves from a deadly disease, we also prevent our other airborne diseases which human beings are highly susceptible Rhinoviruses, Influenza viruses (type A, type B, H1N1), Varicella viruses (cause chickenpox), Measles virus, Mumps virus, Hantavirus (a rare virus that can be transmitted from rodents to humans), Viral meningitis and Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Airborne infections are an increasingly important factor in veterinary centers, quarantine units, and breeding facilities preventing from occupational diseases to a greater extent.Regular hand washing and sanitizing is directly proportional to healthy life preventing illnesses to a greater extent. Never was the common man so serious about washing hands and using sanitizers, it is because of COVID-19 pandemic that such social awareness has been spread. As part of their daily routine, people are now following these steps. It is especially important for children since it prevents frequent sickness and keeps them healthy.We have seen cleaning streets with brooms but have never witnessed people spraying sanitizer across public areas, which kills 95% of bacteria and viruses. This sanitization contributes to a cleaner and heathier environment. Even essential supply stores and public transport vehicles are getting regularly washed and sanitized is also preventing the spread of diseases. By staying indoors each one of us has witnessed less pollution, thus improving air quality index and has seen a drastic decrease in the incidence of air pollution diseases. We have witnessed the positive effects of lockdown on the earth’s ozone layer as well.Being house arrest was a new thing, all of us were so occupied in bustling life, work commitments. The sudden lockdown qualitatively has brought families closer since spending time together prior to the current scenario was limited to a family vacation.: E-commerce had made us so laid back that we did not bother to shop from surrounding shops and street vendors. When online shopping was shut, we actually realized the value of surrounding stores and indeed helped them overcome their financial constraints.In April, the Indian government launched a COVID-19 tracking app called Aarogya Setu which uses GPS and Bluetooth to inform people when they are at risk of exposure to COVID-19. It made tracking easy for the people and the authorities as well.They say necessity is the mother of invention and rightly so. When COVID-19 positive cases were increasing, India started making Personal protective equipment (PPE) for our frontline warriors in healthcare and other places. Earlier we never manufactured any PPE but now India makes approx 2 lakh PPE a day.Many Indians came forward and took up an initiative to make N95 masks, homemade masks, and Face shields approximately 3 lakh masks have been manufactured in India.Foot-operated sanitizer dispenser, automatic sanitizer dispenser, touchless sanitizer dispenser gave a boon to the new invention in India. Manufacturing of drones to supply essential commodities and sanitizing city, manufacturing of respirators, ventilators everything was need of the hour due to the increase of cases and shortage of equipment.A loud and very clear message was given out by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost our economy and help each other growing domestic vendors, Swadeshi products and entrepreneurs. Amid all the good things that happened, there were certain untoward happenings also. The migrant workers were devastated. They were left jobless and hungry. With zero income, hungry stomachs to feed, children and women walking hundreds of kilometres on foot in their desperation to go home. It was heartbreaking to hear about many migrant women who had to deliver babies on the roadsides, in trains and walking hundreds of kilometres hungry. Many such incidences were reported and shown on social media but never heard those women taken to nearby hospitals and getting proper medical care. It’s just that they could not afford life due to poverty and they felt very let down amid the pandemic. In conclusion to her conversation with Digpu, Dr Priya G Modi says she is happy that the world has taken life very seriously, yet she asks for forgiveness from the people who suffered due to the pandemic.