Dr. SK Singh - Viable Ayurvedic treatment

“During my medical studies, I saw people suffer with ano-rectal disorders like fistula, piles, fissure, prolapse rectum and pilonidal sinus. I observed that surgery is not the treatment of choice in all these diseases due to associated complications like bleeding, pain, fecal incontinence and further chances of recurrence after surgery are fairly high even with expert hands. I also noticed that most of these patients were so scared of surgery that they chose to live with the ailment and the pain but refused to opt for surgery. This is what inspired me to establish Sushruta Ano-Rectal Institute so that I can help such individuals and relieve them of their pain without surgery,” says Dr. SK Singh, M.S. (Ayurveda), a gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, India's premier Institute of Ayurveda.

Delhi based Sushruta Ano-Rectal Institute is headed by Dr. S.K.Singh. It offers specialized treatment services for ano-rectal diseases including Fistula in ano, Fissure, Piles (Hemorrhoids), Pilonidal sinus, Prolapse rectum & Non healing wounds etc.The core strength of the institute is the use of advanced medical technology, a team of experienced doctors and the world-class infrastructure facility that is renowned for being a superspeciality center for fistula, piles, fissure, pilonidal sinus in New Delhi, India.

Dr. SK Singh set up the Sushruta Ano-Rectal Institute with a vision to cure people suffering from Ano-Rectal diseases utilising the most comfortable and convenient medical treatment possible. He develops and uses latest and most recent medical technology and time tested Ayurvedic principles to treat his patients.

“Our vision is to develop non-surgical & parasurgical treatments for ano-rectal diseases using time tested ayurvedic principles, procedures and formulations based on scientific parameters with the help of latest available technology. Our emphasis is to evolve an effective treatment methodology where no hospitalization or bed rest is required and the patient can continue with his routine activities as usual,” says Dr. SK Singh.

For anyone looking for fistula treatment without surgery, Sushruta Ano-Rectal Institute is one of the best options in India. This institute has gained immense popularity across the country for providing proven fistula treatment for complex Grade 4 & 5 Anal Fistulas. It has pioneered ayurvedic treatment for all types of ano-rectal diseases like fistula, piles, fissure etc. It also offers research based ayurvedic products that are very popular with patients Sushruta Oil, Sushruta Ointment, Lekhan Powder, Ropan Powder and Sushruta Churna.

“Surgical treatment of all these diseases results in post operative pain, bleeding, decrease in sphincter strength & in some cases, recurrence of the disease and several other side-effects. This is what we wish to mitigate so that the fear in the minds of the patients can be addressed to and they can be relieved of their pain,” says Dr. SK Singh.

This is the key reason why many of Dr. SK Singh’s patients consider him to be an Angel sent by their revered Gods to relieve them of their physical misery. The institute attracts a large number of overseas patients every year because of the positive word-of-mouth spread by others who have been treated successfully at this institute for the problems of Fistula in ano, pilonidal sinus.

“We have thousands of patients on record who visited our institute with history of complex multiple Fistula in ano, High anal fistula, Recurrent fistula with surgical failures, Fistula treated with MAFT/VAAFT technique but with recurrence. We’re happy to confirm that we were able to successfully treat these patients and relieve them of the pain that they had accepted as a part of life,” elaborates Dr. SK Singh.

Perhaps, the most important technique practiced at the institute is the Kshar-Sutra therapy, a super specialized technique of Ayurvedic surgery, which has helped Dr. SK Singh provide relief to many patients. After extensive research & clinical observations, the institute has developed the concept of graded Kshar-Sutra™, which makes the treatment of anal fistula & Pilonidal sinus more effective and convenient.

“While the treatment is extremely effective and has enabled us to successfully treat thousands of patients, we still have to add the disclaimer that is important for any medical treatment,” Dr. SK Singh insists. “As is true for any other medical treatment, there is no guarantee of specific results for an individual. The results may vary from patient to patient depending upon their unique history and the extent of their specific condition.”

Dr. SK Singh has conducted extensive research in Kshar-Sutra therapy for over 30 years and has established the concept of Graded Kshar-Sutra™, because of which it has emerged as a referral center for worldwide patients requiring treatment of fistula in ano and pilonidal sinus.

Dr. SK Singh has lectured on Kshar-Sutra therapy and conducted Ayurvedic education programmes in various national & international workshops and conferences. His research work - "Role of Kshar-Sutra treatment in the cases of milk fistula" has been published in the Journal of Research in Ayurveda & Siddha under CCRAS, Government of India.

Dr. SK Singh is a Gold Medalist from Delhi University and is a member of National Academy of Ayurveda, Ministry of Health, Govt. of India. He has been associated with Moolchand Hospital, New Delhi; Khosla Hospital, New Delhi; Saroj Hospital, New Delhi as Senior Surgical Specialist of Ayurveda before he set up Sushruta Ano-Rectal Institute, which he heads as its Medical Director.

Dr Sk Singh singh has been graced with the highly esteemed “Champions of the change” award for his contribution in Ayurvedic Shalya Chikitsa by honorable vice president of India in 2018.

Dr SK Singh has been honored with “Pride of the Nation Award” by the honorable defense minister; Govt. of India in 2019.

Central Ayush minister; Govt. of India honored him with “Excellence in Ayurveda Ksharsutra Chikitsa” for his outstanding contribution in Ayurvedic Ksharsutra Chikitsa in 2018.

Dr SK Singh has been honored with the prestigious Ajmal Khan Award for Best Ayurveda Surgeon in 2005 by the then Union Health Minister, Govt. of India. He was also awarded with the Doctor of the Year Award in 2011 by DAV Research Society, and was given the Arch of Excellence Award in Ayurveda in Ksharsutra Chikitsa 2010 by All India Achievers Forum, New Delhi.

For anyone who wishes to visit Sushruta Ano-rectal Institute for treatment, may book an appointment by log on to www.ayurcure.com or mail us at onlysushruta@gmail.com.