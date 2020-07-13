Lucky dancer signs global deal with music and entertainment company Mugal group

Lucky Dancer joins the innovative Mugal Group, co-founded by Dani Stephenson and Vishal Patel, the company was created to form a maverick group of executives, managers and digital visionaries to pioneer a new global strategy within the Indian music and entertainment space, to develop and focus on talent that originate from an Indian heritage. Mugal Group has a global infrastructure and community which operates across Record Distribution, Artist Development, Talent Management and Digital Marketing. The companies ethos is to maintain the Indian heritage and cultural values whilst connecting communities, and nurturing the markets growth into the global domain, bridging the gap between the Indian and western markets within music and entertainment.“Music is a massive passion of mine, I feel it was the right time to launch my artist career.Over the past months I’ve been focusing on developing my DJ and Production skills, so I’m looking forward to bringing some amazing new music to my audience and the world,I’m really excited to be working with Mugal Group and for the future” Lucky has been busy in the studio working on new music with some exciting collaborations in the works, which he will present to the world very soon. The future looks bright for the young Indian sensation as he takes his first step into the mainstream market as a credible artist. Dani Stephenson and Vishal Patel expressed their delight with a joint statement” “We’re delighted at Lucky joining the Mugal family. He's done a brilliant job to date in building a loyal fanbase globally at such a young age and we believe with our expertise, network and innovative approach we can help Lucky expand his horizons and achieve his ambition to grow into a globally recognised artist. Our focus is to make Lucky one of India’s biggest and most successful global exports to date”