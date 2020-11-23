Earth Rhythm: Modern Skincare with a Conscience

Harini Sivakumar, Founder & CEO, Earth Rhythm had her fair share of knockbacks when building her empire but has managed to pull through and create Earth Rhythm, an inspiring brand for Millennials & their needs.
Earth Rhythm, formerly known as Soapworks India is a bootstrap company by a Father-Daughter Duo. For her entire entrepreneurial career, they have done what nobody in the beauty industry has – told the truth.
Long before formulating her own skincare line, she was a regular consumer herself who was struggling to find products that were safe, non-toxic yet clinically effective for her son who was born with special needs.
While looking for products that catered to the needs of her son with special needs, soon she realized the stark gap between quality skincare and what was available in the market in the name of clean beauty. To fulfil this growing need, Harini started to meticulously research about ingredients and products available in the Indian cosmetic market. Each time she stumbled upon a beauty product and did an extensive study - it surprised her! The ingredients and labels had claims that did not even relate to the product label. To bridge this gap, Soapworks India was formally started in 2018, along with her constant support system - her father, Mr. Sivakumar, Former Business Banking Head of Royal Bank of Scotland.
Earth Rhythm believes in smart and clinically effective skincare for all. The products you use should work and be good for your skin and earth, no exceptions. We know that the world of beauty, and particularly skincare, can be confusing. That is why at Earth Rhythm, we make it completely easy and transparent for you. We also know that people are curious and want to understand more about their skin so they can make the right decisions. Not just now, but for its ever changing needs.
Earth Rhythm believes that every product should be accessible to all, and never compromise on quality, ensuring only the best products reach you. Their formulas are made to be effective, safe and backed by cited scientific research. They continuously evaluate data and research around skincare and ingredients. Each of their formulas are created in house by Harini Sivakumar who is a trained Cosmetic Chemist. All of their formulations are made with active ingredients at an appropriate concentration at a stable pH.
We aim to send nothing to a landfill. We reduce what we need, reuse as much as we can, send little to be recycled, and compost what we cannot. We currently live in a linear economy where we take resources from the earth and then dump them in a giant hole in the ground.
Take the case of a simple essential such as a toothbrush. 99% of all the toothbrushes in the world are made from plastic. And about 1 billion plastic toothbrushes are used and trashed each year. Zero Waste initiatives are Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.
As a founder there were innumerable challenges and success didn’t come to her overnight. There were too many hurdles in the pursuit but what kept her going was her vision. She wanted to create a niche and let people know why Earth Rhythm is not just another skincare line. Earth Rhythm is committed to using only ingredients that either benefit the skin or support the integrity of their formulations. “We never take into account whether something is synthetic or natural, instead choose the ingredients based on how potent and biodegradable the ingredient is” mentions Harini.
Earth Rhythm is Ecocert Certified which is one of the largest certification body in the world and ensure that manufacturing and sourcing are par excellence. They mention that each product formulation takes anywhere from months to years to perfect it and take utmost care is taken when it comes to the efficacy of their products and it is for this reason that they are aligned with global standards.
Earth Rhythm is also a cruelty free company, committed to creating products that are free from all animal testing. We have been working towards cruelty free practices and products from day one. Our manufacturing and testing processes are completely free from animal testing, and we only source from suppliers who do not test on animals thus making us PETA approved and GMP certified.
Today as they grow in this industry they ensure their responsibility to the community is also growing. Their team consists of women from the economically weaker section of the society where they are trained and given expertise to handle manufacturing and they also employ people with disabilities like autism and down syndrome from time to time to make their work place 100% inclusive.
Earth Rhythm is the brand of Soapworks India and all their products are sold online through their own website (www.earthrhythm.com
) and other party channels such as Amazon, Nykaa and many more.
Their goal is to create a strong brand that is clean, safe, biodegradable yet clinically effective and backed by scientific research.
